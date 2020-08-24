Black Adam Future Star Dr. Fate Comic Art Up For Auction

As announced yesterday during the Black Adam panel, Dr. Fate is coming to the DC Comics film slate. He will join other JSA members to throw down with The Rock, who is playing Black Adam. As always when these things are announced, it is time to start gobbling up character appearances and such before the market skyrockets. One such piece is up for auction currently on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43, and it is a page from Dr. Fate #32 by Scot Eaton and Romeo Tanghal. The page is currently sitting at only $10, with bidding ending in the next 24 hours on August 24th. So, time to bid everyone. Check out the page below.

Black Adam Characters Are Buy Low Now

"Scot Eaton pencils/Romeo Tanghal inks; pg 3; 1991; image size 10" x 15" Wonder Woman calls the good doctor in this nice page from Eaton and Tanghal. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Tanghal. Scot Eaton is an American comic book artist who has worked on a host of titles, notably Swamp Thing, Superman, Doom Patrol and Doctor Fate at DC and Silver Surfer, X-Men, Thor, Spider-Man and Captain America at Marvel. Filipino artist Romeo Tanghal started working in comics after graduating high school. He emigrated to the United States in 1976 where he drew short stories for DC's House of Mystery, House of Secrets, and Weird War Tales. He later became the inker on such features as Super Friends, Scalphunter, and Gravedigger. In 1980, Tanghal became the inker of George Pérez's pencils for The New Teen Titans. Tanghal began working for Marvel Comics in 1986, working on their series of 80s movie adaptations."

This is the time to pepper some Black Adam characters into your buying routine, as the market is still low on them all after yesterday. That will change fast, especially with Dr. Fate, who should become a fan favorite very quickly as more about the character becomes known to non-comic fans. This is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, which is ending bids this week. This page info can be found here, and while there check out the other auctions they are taking bids on right now.