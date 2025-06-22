Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amp, Black Demon

Black Demon Tales Descent in AMP Full September 2025 Solicits

Black Demon Tales Descent in AMP Full September 2025 Solicits

Article Summary AMP Comics unveils September 2025 lineup with Black Demon Tales: Descent taking center stage

New series Descent explores mythic horror in coastal Mexico, from creators Veronique Medrano and Armando M. Zanker

Dusk and Lovestruck continue with new issues, pushing suspense and supernatural romance in fresh directions

Neverwars ramps up epic fantasy warfare, uniting classic fairy tale characters for a high-stakes adventure

AMP Comics has listings in Diamond Comic Distributors and Lunar via Massive Indies this week. And as home for the former Scout Comics imprint Chispa, is launching new Black Demon Tales series, Descent, by Veronique Medrano and Armando M. Zanker, as well as continuing issues of Dusk and Lovestruck. The Diamond listings are below, followed by the Lunar version, which has added Local Comic Shop Day editions.

BLACK DEMON TALES DESCENT #1 (MR)

AMP COMICS – CHISPA

JUL250436

(W) Veronique Medrano (A / CA) Armando M. Zanker

When the international corporation Nixon-Ivo comes into the small fishing town of San Felipe to create a "shrimp farm," they snatch up workers and slowly shut other boats out of business. Juan and Xavier de los Ángeles go on one last desperate trip and stumble upon a new kind of shrimp that they believe will give them an edge. But even as they are caught in the crosshairs of a hurricane, they witness a massacre on the seas. The company isn't just running other shrimpers out of business but also murdering their competition. As if summoned by this spilled blood and corporate greed, the Black Demon emerges. Can a family survive a hurricane of mythical proportions that seems bent on altering the landscape of a small coastal town?

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

DUSK #2 (OF 4) CVR A GABRIEL HARDMAN

AMP COMICS – CHISPA

JUL250437

JUL250438 – DUSK #2 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV ROBERT HACK

(W) Alex Segura, Elizabeth Little (A) David Hahn (CA) Gabriel Hardman

As the true identity of The Dusk is revealed, our hero must grapple with just how he plans to use the tools and persona of Blackstone's crime fighter, just as a dangerous crime wave envelops the city. Is The Dusk ready for prime time, or will his career falter before it even begins?

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

LOVESTRUCK #3 CVR A ALONSO MOLINA

AMP COMICS LLC

JUL250439

JUL250440 – LOVESTRUCK #3 CVR B MOLINA BACK TO THE FUTURE HOMAGE

(W) MC Foley, Don Handfield (A / CA) Alonso Molina

When Tris and Cupid discover that her dad's old flame from Cleveland (now nicknamed "Aunt Bea") runs the flower shop next door, things get dicey. These former sweethearts aren't exactly happy to see each other after 40 years-especially since CJ torched their wedding's heart-shaped rose trellis and fled Cleveland after overhearing a conversation he completely misunderstood! Now the unlikely matchmakers must reunite these "soul mates in hate" before Venus pulls the plug on Cupid for good. With only 24 hours to make love bloom again, will a rare Ghost Orchid and some old memories be enough to rekindle what was lost? Or will this be Cupid's final heartbreak?

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

NEVERWARS #4 CVR A ERWIN J ARROZA WRAPAROUND

Thunder Comics – AMP Comics

JUL250442

JUL250443 – NEVERWARS #4 CVR B GREG KRIVACS

(W) Don Handfield, Tim Zajaros, Chris Lemole (A) Marcelo Basile (CA) Erwin Arroza

The war between realms escalates as the Jabberwock continues to corrupt our heroes! While Peter Pan and Hook form an uneasy alliance to rescue the captured Tinkerbell from the Nome King's mountain, Georgie and his newfound allies make a dangerous journey into Fairyland to seek the legendary Vorpal Blade-the only weapon capable of slaying the beast. But with Wicked Dorothy hot on their trail and the Red Queen's knights marching toward Oz, the battle for the Neverworld grows deadlier by the moment. Classic fairy tale characters collide in this epic fantasy adventure that reimagines beloved stories as a gritty tale of war and redemption!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!