Black Friday Sales From 35 Comic Book Stores Tomorrow

Here are a bunch of Black Friday Sales from 35 comic book stores across the USA. Is there one near you? If you would like your shop to be listed, send a poster, a brief paragraph and your address details to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Black Friday: California

Graham Crackers Comics 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562 951-696-0088

Rated Comics, 915 Crossley Rd, Palm Springs, CA 9226. Come Join Us for great sales on comics. Masks required.

Black Friday: Florida

Comics & Stuff, 2304 W. Gray St.Tampa, FL 33609, 814.405.4797

Yancy Street Comics South, 13944 West Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635

Black Friday: Illinois

Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310

Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810

Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610

Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410

Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010

Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350

Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883

Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810

Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010

Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240

Black Friday: Indiana

Comic Book University 7623 Shelby St Indianapolis, IN 46227. Doors open at 7 AM. Magic the Gathering: Zendikar Rising sealed draft booster boxes $90! 35% OFF Porcelain and Polyresin Statues 30% OFF Hardcovers 20% OFF Funko Pop!s T-Shirts Toys & PVC Statues Softcovers Board Games 50% OFF Back Issue Bin comics 10% OFF Everything Else. Items on hold and special orders exempt from sale.

Black Friday: Mississippi

Comic Commander 579 Highway 51, Ste D Ridgeland, MS 39157. Dollar Books are "Buy One Get One Free" Fill a Short Box** of Dollar Books for $40 Fill a Long Box** of Dollar Books for $60 (** Purchase a long($9.99) or short($5.99) box and fill them for a separate charge.) Back Issues are 50% Off! Wall Comics are 30% Off! Brown Rack Comics are 50% Off! Red Rack Comics/Action Figures are 20% Off! Trade Paperbacks/Graphic Novels are 30% Off! (Including Clearance Items) Hardcover Collections are 50% Off! Action Figures (Red Rack NOT included in sale) are 25% Off!

Nebraska

Krypton Comics 2809 S 125th Ave, Omaha, NE 68144-3800, 10 AM until 8 PM on Friday. Take 50% off all back issues in the bins! Take 25% off all comics in the front cases and behind the counter! In fact, just go ahead and take 25% off EVERYTHING in the store while you're at it! (Sale and clearance items not eligible.) We ask that you please practice social distancing while you're in the shop, and a reminder that a face mask is required to shop in-store at Krypton. Any questions just buzz the store at 402-391-4131

New Jersey

Fat Moose Comics, 53A Parsippany Road, Whippany, NJ, 0798). Friday runs from 11am-8pm, and everything excluding wall books and new books will be 20% off (to "celebrate" 2020).

Conquest Comics, 659 Route 9 Bayville, NJ 08721. We are doing our annual BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SALE ! It starts Friday November 27th and ends Sunday November 29th. On top of our SALE we will be doing a delayed FREE COMIC BOOK DAY WEEKEND !WE will have all the books for FREE COMIC BOOK DAY but spread out over the whole weekend. So if you can't make it Friday, don't worry, you can get the FREE book and great deals on Saturday and Sunday too ! This is our biggest SALES OF THE YEAR ! Don't miss out on these amazing deals ! Get some gifts for friends and family and some gifts for yourself, you deserve it ! 50 % off Back Issues (In Boxes) 20 % off Back Issues (On wall) 50% off Comic Book Sets 20% off Action Figures 50% off Loose Action Figures 20% off Funko Pop Figures 15% off Statues & Busts 40% off Trade Paperbacks and Graphic Novels 50% off Dollar comics

New Mexico

For the Love of Vinyl & Comics Too. 167 Bridge Street. Las Vegas, NM 87701 Amazing one day sale! Special pricing on records, music memorabilia, sports memorabilia & collectibles, t-shirt, funko pops, and much more!!

New York

Midtown Comics Downtown 64 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038

Midtown Comics Grand Central 459 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017

Midtown Comics Times Square 200 W. 40th Street New York, NY 10018

Midtown Comics Astoria 32-11 41st St Queens, New York, NY 11103

North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Durham 6120 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 919-806-8282. Half Off Holiday Tables! We'll have tables filled with Toys, Graphic Novels, Statues, and MORE, and it's all 50% OFF! Buy 2 Get 1 Free Mix and Match on Everything* in Store! YES! That Includes Everything on our 50% Off Holiday Tables! November 27-29th at Every Ultimate Comics Location We will be practicing social distancing, so there may be a short wait time if we hit capacity. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required. Excludes wall books, hot toys, holds, layaways, books released 11/25

Ultimate Comics Cary 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606 919-377-8778

Ultimate Comics Raleigh 6320 Capital Blvd #109, Raleigh, NC 27616 984-200-0186

Ultimate Comics Warehouse 3000 Bear Cat Way STE 115, Morrisville, NC 27560 919-724-3161

Rebel Base Comics & Toys 701-C S. Sharon Amity Charlotte NC 28211 704-442-9660. 50% Off New, Back Issue and Back Drop Comics for the entire weekend. (excluding this week's new releases and sub boxes). 25% Off Toys, Statues, Gaming and Trade Paperbacks. (excluding Sideshow Statues and Hot Toys) 10% Off Graded Comics (Slabs) Mystery Boxes! $5 Trades / Graphic Novels (or 3 for $10) $1 comics (or 25 for $20)

We will be following the safety protocols that NC requires. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. No more than 10 Customers in the store at a time. Open 12p-6p all weekend

Pennsylvania

South Side Comics 4135B Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. All in stock items will be 45% off from Friday to Monday.

Tennessee

Rick's Comic City 2720 Old Lebanon Rd St 104 Nashville, TN 37214 This year for Black Friday we're going to have all of our merchandise at 30% off! Over at the bonus store (or Rick's Toy Town) the $1 comics will be Buy One Get One!

901 Comics, 2162 Young Ave. Memphis, TN 38104, 50% Off New Graphic Novels, Buy 1 Get 1 .50¢ & 1$ Comics, 20% Off Action Figures, Statues, New Comics, Back Issues, & Graded Comics

Wisconsin

Powers Comics 2180 S Ridge Rd Green Bay, WI 54304. 25-50% off almost everything. We are only allowing 8 people in the store at a time each with a maximum of 30 minutes shopping time.

Powers East 1230 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54301-4718, 25-50% off almost everything. We are only allowing 8 people in the store at a time each with a maximum of 30 minutes shopping time.

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110