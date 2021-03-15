Black Hammer: Reborn Coming From Dark Horse Comics This June

Black Hammer, from creators Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston, was released by Dark Horse Comics in 2016 and was an immediate hit with fans and critics alike. While there have been many spin-off comics in the world of Black Hammer released since the conclusion of "Phase 1" of the core story in 2017, we haven't seen the main story continue in the announced "Phase 2". Well, that brings us to today, where Dark Horse has announced Black Hammer: Reborn from creator/writer Lemire and new series artist Caitlin Yarsky will finally be in reader's hands this June.

In a summary given to us from Dark Horse, they describe the plot for Black Hammer: Reborn as follows:

"In 1986, Black Hammer and the rest of Spiral City's greatest superheroes seemingly died defeating the cosmic despot known as Anti-God and saving the world. But one woman refused to believe they were truly gone: Lucy Weber, the daughter of Black Hammer. Learning that her dad had sacrificed himself to save the other heroes, Lucy soon took up the mantle of Black Hammer and carried on the legacy of her father as the world's greatest superhero.

Now, it's twenty years later, and Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years. But, as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last twenty years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family, and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself."

"Black Hammer: Reborn is everything we have been building towards for the last several years and it really is the culmination of everything we've done in Black Hammer to date. This series has it all; Black Hammer, Skulldigger, Doc Andromeda and Sherlock Frankenstein all play major roles. Oh, and of course lots of Colonel Weird too," says Jeff Lemire. "Even better we have Caitlin Yarsky leading the way. Dean Ormston and I are very excited to welcome Caitlin to the Black Hammer Universe and to the modern adventures of Lucy Weber. Caitlin's artwork is amazing, the way she does facial expressions and breathes life into the characters is really going to blow fans away."

I was a big fan of Black Hammer back when it launched and I'm excited to see where the story goes from here. It was a unique Sci-fi mystery mixed with superheroes that felt both grounded and otherworldly.

If you want to get your copy of Black Hammer: Reborn #1, it will be hitting comic shop shelves on June 23.