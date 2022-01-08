Black Krrsantan's Creator Doesn't Know How To Pronounce His Name

Kieron Gillen is the co-creator of Black Krrsantan, along with Salvador Larocca, whose first appearance is in the Marvel comic book Darth Vader #1 from 2015. This comic, as well as other notable appearances of the character, has been booming on eBay. We reported previously that a CGC 9.8 slabbed copy sold for $200 the day the show aired, that has now jumped to $325 with multiple copies selling north of $300 with shipping. While the Alex Ross store variant that was selling unslabbed for $130, and slabbed 9.8 CGC for $200, now sells slabbed for a massive $400. While Star Wars #20, with a cover fight between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Black Krrsantan now sells for $20.

But the biggest question yet to be answered was… just how does one pronounce Black Krrsantan? Kieron Gillen gave it his best shot on Twitter, posting "People have been asking me how you pronounce "Black Krrsantan". I have no idea, and would love to find out. (I do "K-rur! san-tan")" I think that should do for now!

In the comic books, Black Krrsantan, nicknamed "Santy," "BK," or "Black K" by Doctor Aphra, was a male Wookiee bounty hunter whose career spanned from during the rule of the Galactic Empire into the era of the New Republic. Originally captured from his homeworld Kashyyyk and trained by the Xonti Brothers as a gladiator, Krrsantan later became a bounty hunter and was was regularly hired by the crime lord Jabba the Hutt. At one point, he was also was hired by Darth Vader during the Galactic Civil War to track down and capture an agent of the Emperor.

Now in the TV series, following the end of the war and the death of Jabba The Hutt, Black Krrsantan came under the employ of the the Hutt Twins crime lords. Their cousin's criminal empire had been taken over by the former bounty hunter Boba Fett, and the Hutts sought Krrsantan's services in wresting control away from him.

Will Marvel be giving him his own Star Wars series now? This is the first time a comic-book-created Star Wars character has gained so much prominence on live-action screen since Aayla Secura. Will Dr Aphra be next?