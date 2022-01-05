Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay

As Ray Flook reported earlier today, this week's episode of The Book of Boba Fett: The Tribes of Tatooine featured a number of characters familiar and unfamiliar to Star Wars fans, old and young. But one specifically was Black Krrsantan, a rookie bounty hunter in the employ of Jabba the Hutt and Darth Vader and who first appeared in the comic books. Bleeding Cool has confirmed with Marvel sources that this is indeed him.

Created by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca, the first appearance of Black Krrsantan was in Darth Vader #1 from 2015. Kieron speaks of the big woolly fellow,

And as a result, that issue has been booming on eBay. Previously that series was most of note for the first appearance of Doctor Aphra in subsequent issues, but now it's all about Black Krrsantan. A CGC 9.8 slabbed copy just sold for $200 today, with unslabbed copies selling for $60, the Gamestop variant unslabbed for $100, the 1:25 Del Mundo variant unslabbed for $80, the Alex Ross Store variant unslabbed for $130, slabbed for $200, movie photo variant for $40 and the Alex Ross 1:50 variant for $125, the Whilce Portacio 1:25 variant for $70. It is still early, plenty of people are just waking up and won't even be watching for a while, so expect this market to grow through the day. Especially when people start putting up the Hastings, Newbury, Midtown, Dynamic Forces, and the Alex Ross 1:200 black and white variant, the J Scott Campbell connecting variant. Check Bleeding Cool's coverage of all the Darth Vader #1 variant covers from 2015, seven years ago.

He would have more of a prominence a year-and-change later in Star Wars #14 in 2016 from Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato, fighting Chewbacca.

His back story would be filled in, revealing that he almost murdered Obi-Wan Kenobi, hired to hunt down the hermit of Tattooine. And revealing that Black Krrsantan had been exiled from the Wookie homeworld. And now? Bad-ass of the bounty hunting contingent of Star Wars… and likely to be selling hundreds of high-priced back issues today.