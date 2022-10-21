Black Mask Studios Latest to Sign With Lunar Distribution

Black Mask Studios is the latest comic book publisher who, previously exclusive with Diamond Comic Distributors, will now offer their comic books through the Lunar Distribution network, the exclusive distributor of DC Comics, as well as other comic book publishers.

Black Mask publisher Matteo Pizzolo says "The comic market has always been driven by passionate comic-lovers creating new ways to expand the medium, and we're excited to see the steps Lunar Distribution has been taking to build new opportunities for comics to reach more readers. We're thrilled to continue working with our longtime partners Diamond Comics and add another option to bring the most daring, bold, provocative, and unique comics to the coolest shops, collectors, and readers."

Lunar Distribution co-owner Christina Merkler says "Black Mask is a publisher that is bringing the type of product that people want to read and engage with on another level. We are excited to welcome them to the Lunar family, and look forward to working with them to grow the industry's readership with their titles. Rogue State is one of many of those titles that will bring stores new readers, create excitement, and encourage real conversations."

Starting with the company's November releases, books are made available to retailers to order through Lunar Distribution at a flat 50% discount, alongside Diamond Comic Distributors. Additionally, Black Mask will offer its November titles on FOC through Lunar Distribution beginning with Rogue State, with orders closing on Sunday October 23rd, following the announcement of the three-part variant cover by hip hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy.

ROGUE STATE #1 CVR A CARLOS GRANDA

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) Carlos Granda

What if a contested Presidential election plunged America into turmoil? What if political violence consumed the streets? And what if a raging Supreme Court, in a strict interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, legitimized and deputized all militias, transforming the entire country into a paramilitary police state? What if a freedom fighter emerged from the chaos, raised a civilian army, and carved out a territory across the United States?… pushing out police, militias, and National Guard… enforcing its own laws… Sovereign. What if Americans refused to be governed? In this speculative fiction comic book series ripped from tomorrow's headlines, a mysterious figure named Vya Of Brightstars will rise from the crisis, but is she a freedom fighter or a terrorist? Either way, her rogue state will not just blaze a path across America, it will also inspire others to raise their own armies… some in solidarity, others in opposition. "ROGUE STATE… is a genre known as 'speculative fiction.' Except that it doesn't seem as speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle) From writer Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT, GODKILLER) and artist Carlos Granda (PIROUETTE, CALEXIT: SAN DIEGO), comes this tale of rebelling against tyranny, reconquering stolen land, punching fascists in the face, and building a better nation. Retail: $4.99 Initial Due Date: 10/23/2022 FOC Date: 10/23/2022 In-Store Date:11/09/2022