Black Panther #5 Preview: Wakandan Justice

Omolola stands accused of murder in this preview of Black Panther #5… but is she innocent, and will she get a fair trial? T'Challa isn't immune either, as his own activities are under investigation. Can't he just lie about it and have half the country believe him anyway thanks to massive media propaganda machines? That's how democracy works over here, anyway. Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #5

by John Ridley & Juann Cabal, cover by Alex Ross

T'Challa believes he's found the traitor in his ranks, but is his paranoia getting the best of him? As the investigation shines a dangerously bright light on the Black Panther's sleeper agent program, will his secrets turn Wakanda – and his fellow Avengers – against him for good? Plus, more on Tosin, the exciting new hero of Wakanda!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.03"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042900511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042900521 – BLACK PANTHER 5 BOSSLOGIC SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042900531 – BLACK PANTHER 5 LAND VARIANT – $3.99 US

