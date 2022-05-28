Black Panther #6 Preview: Storm to the Rescue

Storm bails out T'Challa in this preview of Black Panther #6… does she hate democracy? Well, she is part of the mutant government, so probably. Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #6
by John Ridley & Stefano Landini, cover by Alex Ross
Betrayal! The reveal of T'Challa's darkest secret has the Hatut Zeraze hunting him as a traitor, with orders to kill him on sight. He needs to escape them to clear his name, but are his skills really on par for the challenge? And are Wakanda's secret police the only force T'Challa has to reckon with for his lies?
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 160 per carton
On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042900611
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960620042900621 – BLACK PANTHER 6 RANDOLPH SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620042900631 – BLACK PANTHER 6 COCCOLO VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620042900641 – BLACK PANTHER 6 RUAN AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

