Black Panther's Dad Calls T'Challa A Traitor To Wakanda (Spoilers) Karama Horne and Alitha E Martinez create a Black Panther story, that sees T'Challa called out by his father, T'Chaka, as a traitor to Wakanda.

Today sees the publication of Marvel's Voices: Wakanda, focusing stories principally by Black comic book creators, on the heritage of the nation of Wakanda, the fictional home to the Black Panther, indeed as now established, a long legacy of Black Panthers before T'Challa. And it's to his ancestors, former Black Panthers, that T'Challa turns for advice over recent political changes within the country, in a story The Old Ways by Karama Horne and Alitha E Martinez.

So looking to deal with Wakandan traitors from within, it might be understandable that those who came before him may have a different take.

With his father, the late Black Panther, T'Chaka, hitting home with T'Challa after his recent dealings with Namor over in the Captain America series.

Haven't we all been there? Our fathers calling us a traitor to our country? With the rest of the family pitching in support? The anthology contains a number of stories from the past, including The Education Of Changamire by Adam Serwer and Todd Harris, one of T'challa's grandfather and T'Chaka's grandfather from the mid-thirties, just before the Second World War…

… as Wakandan professor Iyoba preaches intervention with the Italian invasion of Ethiopia, the Second Italo-Ethiopian War of 1935 to 1937, that Wakanda refuses to be a part of…

And it turned out she tried similar the first time around, for the First Italo-Ethiopian War from 1895 to 1896.

Together, and with the second incursion, in particular, it was this action by Itali that was seen as the expansionist policy of the Axis powers, the ineffectiveness of the League of Nations, and the outbreak of the Second World War.

It's not the only comic looking to Wakanda's past either, as Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4 by J.M. Dematteis and Eder Messias adds a Wakanadan origin influence to Kraven The Hunter, with Aja Orisha, who leaves Wakanda and comes to New York in 1921. And is definitely more of the intervention type.

As well as the past, the book looks to the future, with the fall of Wakanda… the fall of everywhere…

And the final Black Panther of Wakanda from Juni Ba and Chris O'Halloran, being an algorithm given physical form. And looking rather cool in the process.

While today's Avengers Forever #14 from Jason Aaron and Jim Towe, with all the Avengers possible, gives us another version of the future, a Black Panther who is also a Star Brand…

And can take out a planet. Just in case that's ever necessary.

MARVEL'S VOICES WAKANDA FOREVER #1 EDGE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG228999

(W) Juni Ba, Various (A) Dotun Akande, Various (CA) Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe

Marvel celebrates Black History Month with this special one-shot featuring the iconic heroes of Wakanda! Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow and expand the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more! Including the debut of the LAST Black Panther in a story set in Wakanda's future! Marvel's Voices program is the first stop in getting deeper looks into the world outside your window! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $5.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #14

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220747

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER! The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-MAN LOST HUNT #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220762

(W) J.M. Dematteis (A) Eder Messias (CA) Ryan Brown

DEATH AND REBIRTH! As Peter finds himself beaten and broken, all seems lost. But who stopped Gregor from landing a killing blow? Find out as we learn about the secret history of the Kravinoff Legacy and the mysterious figure who taught Sergei all he knew! Rated T In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99