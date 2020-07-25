Blade Runner 2019 Lays Out Future Plans for the Comic at SDCC Panel

Titan Comics brought together a panel to talk about Blade Runner 2019, the comic book series that spun out of the production of Denis Villeneuve's movie sequel Blade Runner 2049. The series is written by the movie's screenwriter Michael Green and Mike Johnson, the latter handling the scripting, with art by Andres Guinaldo. The panel was moderated by Andrew Sumner, Executive Vice President of Titan Publishing and attended by Mike Johnson, series editor David Leach and Jeff Conner, Director of Alcon Publishing.

Everyone on the panel was an avowed fan of the original Blade Runner movie. They all had images from the movie indelibly imprinted in their minds since they saw the movie when they were younger. It was the first Science Fiction movie that showed a dystopia retrofuture that prefigured the Cyberpunk genre and became its visual touchstone. They all praised artist Andres Guinaldo and his ability to draw virtually anything and fill it with nuance and detail, and make it all feel cinematic.

Johnson talked about his friendship with screenwriter Michael Green and how he helped him get his first gigs, leading up to this one. Everyone was extremely reverent about preserving the themes and ideas of the original Blade Runner and original author Philip K. Dick's existential questions in the comic. This was a labour of love rather than a quick franchise cash-in. Fundamental questions about the natural of policing and social control, and ultimately what makes one human continue to fuel the series, and they talked about the importance of representation and having a female Blade Runner as the protagonist.

Before the end, the panelists confirmed that Blade Runner 2019 was not a limited series but an ongoing series. The first trade paperback collection is already out, and the second is due in August. Blade Runner #9 would be released on August 26th with variant cover editions. The 10th issue will be released on September 23rd. They also previewed the oversized Blade Runner 2019 Volume 1: Los Angeles Artist's Edition, which will be out on October 6th.

You can watch the panel in full here: