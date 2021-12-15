Blades Of Furry Webtoon Comic To Become A Graphic Novel In 2023

Emily Erdos and Deya Muniz have created a YA graphic novel Blades Of Furry, based on their Webtoon webcomic of the same name, in which Emile, a promising rookie in the high-stakes world of battle ice skating, learns the deepest secret of reigning champion Radu's and must decide whether to use it to take his rival down, while getting closer and closer to him. It has been bought by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown.

Emile is an up-and-coming skater in the beloved sport of Skate Battles, a high-stakes combo of figure skating and martial arts. Radu is a well-known senior skater and several time champ with the world at his feet. However, during an ill-fated match between the two, Emile discovers Radu's secret, which could threaten to destroy him. Will Emile keep his secret? Or could this rivalry turn into something more…?

Blades Of Furry will be published in the autumn of 2023. Emily Erdos and Deya Muniz' agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management brokered the deal for world rights. Emily Erdos posted on Instagram "AHHHH BLADES OF FURRY IS GETTING PRINTED!!! 💕👏🎉🎊🍒🍾 Special thanks to our wonderful, amazing, and top tier agent Britt for all that you do!! Me and Deya are so excited to work with @andreacolvinkc ✨ This is going to be so much fun!!!"

Two years ago, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead and appointed Andrea Colvin, former EIC and VP of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration, and we find ourselves mentioning them a lot on Bleeding Cool.