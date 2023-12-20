Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: black widow, godzilla, march 2024, power rangers, Solicits, star trek

Bleeding Cool Presents IDW Publishing's March 2024 Full Solicitations

Bleeding Cool has the first, official, exclusive look at IDW Publishing's March 2024 solicits and solicitations in the form of a new catalog

Bleeding Cool has the first, official, exclusive look at IDW Publishing's March 2024 solicits and solicitations in the form of a new catalogue. Normally, we just grab them from whatever distributor leaves its ordering system open, but from now on Bleeding Cool will be running the IDW solicits first, officially, before anyone else, every month.

And that means for March, we have Godzilla Vs The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 from Cullen Bunn and Baldermar Rivas. Chris Samnee's Black Widow Artists Edition and the EC Covers Artisan Edition. There's Star Trek: Sons Of Star Trek #1 from Morgan Hampton and Angel Fernandez, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #149 by Sophie Campbell and Vincenzo Federici – one issue away from #150. This is part of IDW's 25th anniversary celebration and will be a monthly feature for retailers. This first edition is digital, but print issues of February 2024's catalogue will begin to arrive in stores on the 31st of January. March 2024's edition is orderable and will be free from Penguin Random House as will all other future volumes. Take it away, Godzilla!

"The evil Rita Repulsa joins forces with mysterious new allies Astronema and the Alliance of Evil to cause a whole new level of chaos. This action-packed cosmic crossover will also feature familiar foes like SpaceGodzilla, Clawhammer, Tentacreep, and more. Eisner-nominated writer Cullen Bunn returns for round two of the fan-favorite crossover, and this time the author is joined by awesome artist Baldemar Rivas. Bunn promises this is a crossover that fans of both franchises cannot miss because it will not only deliver fan service, but also some kaiju-sized surprises as well."

"In the aftermath of Kahless' harrowing Day of Blood, Jake Sisko struggles to find his place in the universe now that his family has been reunited and his father, Benjamin Sisko, has once again saved the galaxy. Meanwhile, Alexander Rozhenko is recovering mentally and emotionally from his time as one of Kahless' devout followers. Although his father, Worf, was able to break him away from the Red Path cult, Alexander is haunted by his actions during the bloody coup and is unsure of his ability to atone for the devastation he caused. Jake and Alexander find their stories intertwined as they're thrust into an alternate universe where they followed their father's footsteps into Starfleet stardom. As officers aboard the U.S.S. Burton, Jake and Alexander encounter alternate versions of other children of Starfleet legends who show them they all may have a bit more in common than it would seem."

