Bleeding Cool Presents: The New Look Of DC All In For 2025, Revealed

Bleeding Cool Presents: The new look of DC All In for 2025, revealed, and new titles teased for the year ahead... Deadshot? Jonathan Kent?

Article Summary DC's 2025 initiative "All In" spotlights new and classic characters like Deadshot and Jonathan Kent.

Expect new solo series and mini-series focusing on Supergirl, Red Hood, and Mister Terrific.

The initiative is led by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, following the Dawn of DC.

Catch a preview during Free Comic Book Day in May with a special DC All In release.

This week, DC Comics will unveil the new look for DC All In for 2025. But Bleeding Cool has had an early look for you. This kind of double-page splash usually gives a glimpse of the characters who may have a greater focus in the year, including the likelihood of a solo series or mini-series. So while we have current titles focusing on Zatanna, The Question, Aquaman, Black Lightning, Metamorpho, Batgirl, Trinity, Orion and Mister Miracle of the New Gods and the Atoms, might this mean a new focus for Jonathan Kent, Doctor Fate, Supergirl, Red Hood, Deadshot, Mister Terrific, and Jade?

It doesn't mean that the traditional Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Nightwing, Flash, Green Lantern etc are going away. Just that these characters may receive an added focus in 2025 and, indeed, solo books to join the others. DC Comics reduced their monthly title count a while back, are they switching up now? Here are a few other DC Comics previous splash pages that laid out their characters of focus…

This was the first push of DC All In from 2024 alongside DC All In…

Before we had similar for Dawn Of DC…

And for Infinite Frontier…

And before that for DC Rebirth…

DC All In is a comic book initiative spearheaded by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson that debuted in October 2024 by DC Comics. It is the successor of Dawn of DC, following the end of Absolute Power. It began with DC All In Special #1, that focused on Superman and the formation of a new Justice League, as well as Darkseid and the establishment of the new Absolute Universe. We will have a new DC All In Special coming for Free Comic Book Day in May…

