Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #145, chip zdarsky, Dark Prisons, jorge jimenez, Zur-En-Arrh

Bleeding Cool's First Look Inside Next Week's Batman #145 (Spoilers)

Next week sees Jorge Jimenez return to DC Comics' Batman #145 and Chip Zdarsky after a brief sojourn during Joker Year One.

Article Summary Jorge Jimenez and Chip Zdarsky return in Batman #145 starting the Dark Prisons arc.

Bruce Wayne and Joker locked in a cell by the Failsafe robot constructed by Bruce himself.

Zur-En-Arrh teams up with Amanda Waller and Queen Brainiac in a menacing trifecta.

Gotham's fate hangs by a thread as it faces the formidable True Batman, Zur-En-Arrh.

Next week sees Jorge Jimenez return to DC Comics' Batman #145 and Chip Zdarsky after a brief sojourn during Joker Year One, which ran through February. But as of tomorrow, it is all change and kicks off the Dark Prisons storyline. Bruce Wayne and The Joker share a cell, imprisoned by Bruce Wayne's backup personality, Zur-En-Arrh, which has now found a home inside the Failsafe robot that it built. And looks to be be teaming up with Amanda Waller and Queen Brainiac as a Trinity Of Evil for Absolute Power…

And we have the confirmation that, yes, Daniel Capito taught Bruce Wayne how to control his mind and create Zur-En-Arrh in the process, and forget that a) that's what he did and b) that he could even do that. But the Joker knew… and had the skill to create three of himself. Though he managed to keep it on the inside.

And it turns out that the Joker is a fan of Zur-En-Arrh even more than he is of Bruce Wayne. The love affair just became a threesome, just with only two people. Because the Joker sees Zur-En-Arrh in the same way that Zur-En-Arrh sees himself.

The True Batman. Leaving the Joker with what Stan Lee would call sloppy seconds.

With the Joker taking a tradesman's attitude to Wayne Manor as he recalls Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Death In The Family it seems… and it seems that Zur-En-Arrh has big plans for Gotham, especially as everyone thinks he is Batman…

…and it may be that Gotham will have to pull out as a result. Not even Gotham can take Zur-En-Arrh…

BATMAN #145 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A THRILLING NEW ARC IS HERE… DARK PRISONS BEGINS! Following The Joker: Year One's stunning reveals, Batman must engineer an escape from Zur's prison…but what dark secret does Zur now hold that's a game changer for the Dark Knight and the entire DC Universe?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/05/2024 BATMAN #146 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024 BATMAN #147 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? Dark Prisons continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!