Blimey! Swamp Thing Goes to London in Swamp Thing #5 [Preview]

Swamp Thing will be visiting Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston's stomping grounds on Tuesday, as seen in this preview of Swamp Thing #5. How did Rich not get the scoop on that? You're losing your touch Rich. No "pip pip" for you. Oh, and happy July 4th.

Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #5 (OF 10)

DC Comics

0521DC132

0521DC133 – SWAMP THING #5 (OF 10) CVR B BRIAN BOLLAND CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V (A) John McCrea (CA) Mike Perkins

Newly armed with the knowledge and powers he gained from the Green and yet lonelier than ever, Levi Kamei is pulled once more into service as the Avatar of the Green is summoned by primal forces to the city of London, where old ideas lie buried, slowly leaching into the reality above. The scars of old wars and the dangers of past ideologies resurface as the Swamp Thing must team up with an old trench-coated acquaintance and his new protégé to save the present from the atrocities of our past.

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $3.99