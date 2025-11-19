Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: blind bags, Blindbagonomics, gonkbonk
Blindbagonomics: Image Comics Does Christmas Blind Bags With Gonkbonk
Article Summary
- Image Comics teams with Gonkbonk for a Christmas blind bag featuring rare comic variant covers.
- Each $20 blind bag guarantees at least a 1:25 ratio variant, with a chance at 1:100 exclusives.
- Possible blind bag series include Department of Truth, Spawn, Radiant Black, I Hate Fairyland, and more.
- Get a surprise collectible at comic shops on Christmas Eve—what variant will you score in your blind bag?
The word "bonk" in the UK became an eighties slang word for sex, popularised by the British tabloid press. "Bonking Boris" was the nickname for philandering tennis player Boris Becker, revived more recently for Boris Johnson's similar peccadillos. So when I heard that Image Comics has teamed up with a company called Gonkbonk for Christmas blind bag offers, well, you can just imagine where my mind goes. Considering that "gonks" in the UK were these furry little toy creatures. So a "gonkbonk"… you really don't want to know. So yes, where were we? Image Comics. Gonkbonk. Those bloody blind bag comic books with the 2025 Image Comics Holiday Blind Bag for December.
"Each festive blind bag will include one (1) rare ratio variant—guaranteed to be at least a 1:25, but could even be a 1:100 incentive ratio variant—plucked from the archives at random to delight collectors this season. Some of the series whose incentive ratios may appear as a 2025 Image Comics Holiday Blind Bag include:
- Artificial
- Assorted Crisis Events
- Author Immortal
- Bitter Root: The Next Movement
- Blood & Thunder
- Bug Wars
- Death of Copra
- Death to Pachuco
- Department of Truth
- Deviant
- Escape
- Everything Dead & Dying
- Exquisite Corpses
- Falling in Love on The Path to Hell
- Feral
- Finders Keepers
- Free Planet
- Gehenna Naked Aggression
- Ghost Pepper
- Hector Plasm Hunt The Bigfoot
- I Hate Fairyland
- I, Tyrant
- Invincible Universe: Battle Beast
- King Spawn
- Lost Fantasy
- Lucky Devils
- Power Fantasy
- Radiant Black
- Rogue Sun
- Seasons
- Skinbreaker
- Spawn The Curse of Sherlee Johnson
- The Voice Said Kill
- This Ends Tonight
- Ultramega
- Unchosen
- Viking Moon
- W0rldtr33
- We're Taking Everyone Down with Us
- Witchblade
- Youngblood Deluxe
The 2025 Image Comics Holiday Blind Bag (Lunar Code 1025IM8131) will retail for $20 and be available at comic book shops on Christmas Eve. So which variant cover will Santa send you? And are you still interested in bonking gonks?