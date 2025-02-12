Blood Moon Comics Shuts Up Shop As A Result of Diamond Bankruptcy

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, diamond

Blood Moon Comics shuts up shop as a result of Diamond Comic Distributors entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

Recent titles from small press sci-fi, war and horror comic book publisher Blood Moon Comics include Starved Rock, Spellsinger, Mud And Madness, Hunt Leviathans, Calaguerra, Canonical, Memois, Headsman, One Giant Leap and Deliver Us From Evil. But yesterday, they issued the following letter, headed "Suspension of Business Operations" was sent to Blood Moon Comics creators from Keith Rommel, President/CEO – Blood Moon Comics. Following the decision of Diamond Comic Distributors to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy, It reads;

Due to the recent Chapter 11 filing by Diamond Distribution, our primary distributor, we are suspending operations until further notice. This means:

No new comic books will be published for the time being.

All social media interactions are suspended.

Our e-Commerce store is now closed and redirected.

All remaining inventory is being transferred to Sunbury Press to sell in their online store or otherwise disposed of.

I want to personally thank you for all the hard work and risk involved in publishing through our start-up. We were beginning our fourth year in business when the news hit about Diamond. Unfortunately, we are left with tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid invoices from them. We will be pursuing what we can from their bankruptcy actions. Even if another entity purchases Diamond, there is no guarantee any of the amounts due will be settled. This is a real shame! Your creative work was world-class, and the company was beginning to develop a following. Now, we will put things on hold pending the resolution of Diamond's bankruptcy or potential purchase. In the meantime:

Audit – Sunbury Press's accounting department is doing a full audit of our books to be sure all invoices were submitted properly and to reconcile any royalties owed to you.

Inventory – Please check the Sunbury Press store in a few weeks after the inventory has been accounted for. If you wish to purchase some or all of your remaining copies, reach out to the Sunbury Press Store.

We sincerely wish you all the best in your creative endeavors. You certainly deserve better. Hopefully, something good will come of this in the long run. Should you have any further questions, please contact the Accounting/Legal Department at Sunbury Press.