The Vampire Slayer #2 To Reveal Origin of Willow, The Vampire Slayer

Willow is the new Slayer in Boom Studios' new The Vampire Slayer series, which debuted in comic shops on Wednesday. And even though The Vampire Slayer #1 isn't the first appearance of Willow as the Slayer – that would be Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 – it is already sold out the week of release.

That sold-out first issue written by Eat The Rich writer Sarah Gailey resets the status quo of the Scooby Gang. Not only is Willow the Slayer, but Giles the Watcher is based out of the "Transmogrification Emporium" instead of the school library, Xander is also presented in a different fashion that we may need a whole new article to write about, and Buffy Summers is not… herself. And while it's clear from the first issue that this new story in the Slayerverse takes place in a different part of the multiverse than the TV show and the previous Boom Studios series, Gailey hasn't yet revealed why or how Willow became the Slayer.

Looks like that question will get answered in The Vampire Slayer #2 next month when we get the origin of Willow, The Vampire Slayer. What we do know is that in addition to being the Slayer, Willow appears to still have her spellcasting abilities. Could magic be involved in Willow becoming the Slayer? And if so, we know that magic rarely comes without a cost in the Slayerverse… Or is getting Buffy out the Chosen One role the result of machinations from a new Big Bad?

We'll know the answer at the end of May, but in the meantime, you can preorder your copy of The Vampire Slayer #2 this coming Monday, April 25th when it is up on Final Order Cutoff.

And with a sell-out on a debut issue, I expect we'll see an announcement of a second printing on issue #1 from Boom any day now.

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220824

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Bex Glendining

Willow is still coping with what she and Giles did when he asks her to come to the Library immediately. But when she shows up, Giles isn't alone. Facing new challenges, Willow's resolve is tested, while Faith is introduced to a familiar slayer…In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99