Blue & Gold #3 Preview: Booster Gold Needs a Stimulus Check

Booster Gold finds himself in deep trouble in this preview of Blue & Gold #3. It turns out that, thanks to his formerly-rich buddy Ted Kord becoming a deadbeat, now Booster is unable to pay his rent. And unfortunately, federal moratoriums on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic have expired. What will Booster do now? Check out the preview below.

BLUE & GOLD #3 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0721DC077

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

The million-dollar debut of Buggles! Booster Gold and Blue Beetle go…broke?! Ted Kord's secret is out: the heir to the Kord Industries fortune has been cut off and cut out of his family's company! Now the duo needs all the help they can get to fight off the Omnizon's attack and set up their new business. Who can possibly save the guys from themselves? Meet the newest member of Blue & Gold…BUGGLES!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

