Bluebottle Ink has Unfinished Business with Wynding Downe at TBubs

Gabriel Guignol and Tanya Roberts of Bluebottle Ink Comics have two new titles for Thought Bubble this year, Wynding Downe and Unfinished Business. Let's take a look before the show begins tomorrow.

Wynding Downe

A frail old man screws his eyes against the morning sun, rays glistening off the rippling tide. A stranger with a distant knowing gaze, haunted yet familiar. A local tradition, old as the tides and mired in its darkest depths. The times change, yet they remain the same, in Wynding Downe. Laced with themes of mental health, trauma, and domestic abuse. Wynding Downe fills its seemingly idyllic British coastal setting with rich characters, dark corners, and creeping subtle atrocity.

Unfinished Business

When you're done, you're done right? Well Isaac doesn't think so. In fact he makes it his business to finish what others started. All sounds pretty innocent until you consider those 'others', are no longer among the living. Isaac is about to learn that some things should stay 'unfinished', but for that he is going to need a friend, and Bub is not your average friend. From Tanya Roberts (Abeyance, Wynding Downe), a brand new ongoing series. Unfinished Business is just a puzzle waiting for an answer, and the friendship that unlocks it.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November.