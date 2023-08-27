Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blackbox, Dead Detective, november 2023, Solicits

Dead Detective #1 in Blackbox November 2023 Solicits

Blackbox Comics launches Dead Detective #1 by Bob Heyoka and Fabio Lima Jansen. Fabio is best known for working on Night of the Living Dead for Bleeding Cool's owners Avatar Press, drew Rise of Arsenal for DC Comics and a number of stories for Zenescope Comics. It's part of Black Box's November 2023 solicits and solicitations as well as the second issue of Empath by Brian Hawkins and Debora Carita, which will debut in October.

DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR A JANSEN

BLACKBOX COMICS

SEP231495

SEP231496 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR B – 5.99

SEP231497 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR C – 6.99

SEP231498 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV JANSEN

SEP231499 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV SILVA

(W) Bob Heyoka (A / CA) Fabio Lima Jansen

While investigating the death of his partner, a detective discovers a portal to the afterlife. Reunited in the underworld, they must solve the mystery of a demonic cult-and save the city of Detroit from the forces of evil.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EMPATH #2 (OF 5) CVR A CARITA

BLACKBOX COMICS

SEP231500

SEP231501 – EMPATH #2 (OF 5) CVR B WHITE – 5.99

SEP231502 – EMPATH #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHITE

(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Debora Carita

Jace struggles to find balance with his emotions and his powers despite his uncle's guidance. Dr. Mercer continues her quest to "free" her patients, setting her sights on Jace's sister.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR A CARITA

BLACKBOX COMICS

AUG231736

AUG231737 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR B TAN – 5.99

AUG231738 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CARITA

AUG231739 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV TAN

(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Debora Carita

An estranged son from a wealthy family finds his place in a chaotic city filled with vagabonds and wayward individuals. But as much as his family is in his past, his reasons for leaving them behind drives his everyday choices and fuels not only his desire to help others but also his uncanny and empowered empathic abilities to change things for the better. But the city's ills may prove too great for him as both an emotional and physical battle awaits.

In Shops: October 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

