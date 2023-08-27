Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blackbox, Dead Detective, november 2023, Solicits
Dead Detective #1 in Blackbox November 2023 Solicits
Blackbox Comics launches Dead Detective #1 by Bob Heyoka and Fabio Lima Jansen. Fabio is best known for working on Night of the Living Dead for Bleeding Cool's owners Avatar Press, drew Rise of Arsenal for DC Comics and a number of stories for Zenescope Comics. It's part of Black Box's November 2023 solicits and solicitations as well as the second issue of Empath by Brian Hawkins and Debora Carita, which will debut in October.
DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR A JANSEN
BLACKBOX COMICS
SEP231495
SEP231496 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR B – 5.99
SEP231497 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR C – 6.99
SEP231498 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV JANSEN
SEP231499 – DEAD DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV SILVA
(W) Bob Heyoka (A / CA) Fabio Lima Jansen
While investigating the death of his partner, a detective discovers a portal to the afterlife. Reunited in the underworld, they must solve the mystery of a demonic cult-and save the city of Detroit from the forces of evil.
In Shops: Nov 22, 2023
SRP: 4.99
EMPATH #2 (OF 5) CVR A CARITA
BLACKBOX COMICS
SEP231500
SEP231501 – EMPATH #2 (OF 5) CVR B WHITE – 5.99
SEP231502 – EMPATH #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHITE
(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Debora Carita
Jace struggles to find balance with his emotions and his powers despite his uncle's guidance. Dr. Mercer continues her quest to "free" her patients, setting her sights on Jace's sister.
In Shops: Nov 29, 2023
SRP: 4.99
EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR A CARITA
BLACKBOX COMICS
AUG231736
AUG231737 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR B TAN – 5.99
AUG231738 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CARITA
AUG231739 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV TAN
(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Debora Carita
An estranged son from a wealthy family finds his place in a chaotic city filled with vagabonds and wayward individuals. But as much as his family is in his past, his reasons for leaving them behind drives his everyday choices and fuels not only his desire to help others but also his uncanny and empowered empathic abilities to change things for the better. But the city's ills may prove too great for him as both an emotional and physical battle awaits.
In Shops: October 25, 2023
SRP: 4.99
