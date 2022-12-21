Boom Studios Brings Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR to an End in March 2023

Boom Studios today announced the final issue of the comic book BRZRKR written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colourist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins and leaving Alessandro Vitti to sit wondering what happened. "The epic conclusion to the groundbreaking original series is finally here! Caldwell's master plan is revealed, setting up one final showdown with B. and Diana. At the end of all things, the immortal warrior finds himself faced with a challenge that even he might not endure. And if he does succeed… what will remain of him when there are no more battles left to fight?" The final twelfth issue will be sold in March 2023, and this is how they previously described the series as it began, " The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it." Finally, after two years, it seems we have an ending.

Expect for Keanu Reeves to produce some kind of video talking about the series ending as well as the inevitable twelve-issue hardcover oversized collection including the previous collections that must surely be due as well. As well as some kind of announcement regarding the movement towards the screen with Keanu in the lead if he is given the option, as a movie for Netflix.