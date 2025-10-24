Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: something is killing the children, The Expanse

Boom Studios January 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Alice Forever After #1 by Dan Panosian & Giorgio Spalletta launches in Boom Studios Full January 2026 solicits as well as Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash

Article Summary Explore Boom Studios January 2026 comic solicits, including new launches and series finales

Alice Forever After #1 debuts, returning to Wonderland with suspense and emotional stakes

Don't miss Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash, Power Rangers Prime, Minor Arcana, and more

Upcoming graphic novels and collections span fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and action adventures

ALICE FOREVER AFTER #1

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

NEW LIMITED SERIES! Alice faces her most perilous adversary yet—her own past! Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta return to a decaying Wonderland where a resentful Cheshire Cat seeks the one thing that can fix what's broken: Alice's daughter, Evelyn. With time running out, Alice must confront her past adventures to save her beloved daughter from the crumbling realm beyond the looking glass.

Story: Dan Panosian | Art: Giorgio Spalletta, Dan Panosian

Covers: Main – Dan Panosian | Variant – Giorgio Spalletta | Anniversary Variant – Michael Dialynas | Incentive – Giorgio Spalletta | Anniversary Incentive – Michael Dialynas | Incentive – Gerald Parel | Incentive – TBA | FOC Reveal Variant – TBA | Unlimited – Dan Panosian

FENCE BREAKTHROUGH: QUARTER CLASH #1

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 48 Pages | Full Color | $7.99 US

The GLAAD Award-winning sports drama continues! The Kings Row fencing team reaches the quarterfinals, one step closer to defeating Exton. But Aiden's distractions threaten the team's unity. Can Harvard keep Aiden focused, or will the team face victory without him? From C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad.

Story: C.S. Pacat | Art: Johanna the Mad

Covers: Main – Johanna the Mad | Variant – Sina Grace | Incentive – Sina Grace



POWER RANGERS PRIME #14

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

A mysterious new Red Ranger arrives as the Prime Rangers face their biggest threat yet! Jun returns from Eltar, and Lauren nears the truth about her family. But who is this second Red Ranger, and what does he want? Can Orion and Rita's magical mischief haunt his past?

Story: Melissa Flores | Art: Federico Sorressa | Colors: Joana Lafuente | Letters: Ed Dukeshire

Covers: Main – Andrew Griffith | Variant – Megan Huang | Anniversary Variant – Becky Cloonan | Incentive – Megan Huang | Incentive – Miguel Mercado | Anniversary Incentive – Becky Cloonan | Incentive – Rebeca Puebla | FOC Reveal Variant – TBA | Unlimited – Andrew Griffith



HELLO DARKNESS #18

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 48 Pages | Full Color | $5.99 US

Horror takes the field! Sam Humphries and Eleonora Carlini deliver a demonic baseball tale in "Cassie," while Rocky OBK's "Sauna" explores haunting liminal spaces in this chilling anthology.

Story: Robert Hack, Sam Humphries, Rocky OBK, Jeffrey Brown | Art: Robert Hack, Eleonora Carlini, Rocky OBK, Jeffrey Brown

Covers: Main – Rebeca Puebla | Variant – Jenny Frison | Variant – Emma Rios | Anniversary Variant – Becky Cloonan | Incentive – Jenny Frison | Anniversary Incentive – Becky Cloonan



WYND: THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #7

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 48 Pages | Full Color | $5.99 US

Pipetown is under siege! The Duke's arrival could turn the tides, but for better or worse? James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas continue the fantasy saga.

Story: James Tynion IV | Art: Michael Dialynas | Letters: AndWorld Design

Covers: Main – Michael Dialynas | Variant – Lisa Sterle | Incentive – Lisa Sterle | Incentive – Len Gog | Unlimited – Michael Dialynas



VR TROOPERS #6

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 24 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

FINAL ISSUE! The VR Troopers face Grimlord and Dark Heart in a heart-pounding battle to save reality. The war on Earth's reality is just beginning.

Story: Mairghread Scott | Art: Sebastián Píriz | Colors: JP Jordan | Letters: Taylor Esposito

Covers: Main – Taurin Clarke | Variant – Saly Lockheart | Incentive – Taurin Clarke | Incentive – TBA | Incentive – Phillip Johnson | Incentive – Francesco Tomaselli | FOC Reveal Variant – TBA | Unlimited – Saly Lockheart

VR TROOPERS/POWER RANGERS FLIPBOOK FACSIMILE EDITION #5

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

The final two-part showcase! VR Troopers and Power Rangers conclude their epic runs with sensei craziness and morphinomenal mayhem. From Fabian Nicieza, Frank Storm, Tod Smith, and Steve Ditko.

Story: Fabian Nicieza, Frank Lovece | Art: Tod Smith, John Ross

Covers: Main – Tod Smith | Main – Mark McKenna

MINOR ARCANA #13

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

The winds of change brew in Jeff Lemire's heartfelt saga. Theresa uncovers strange revelations about herself and Jason, with true upheaval looming.

Story/Art: Jeff Lemire | Colors: Patricio Delpeche | Letters: Steve Wands

Covers: Main – Jeff Lemire | Variant – Teddy Kristiansen | Tarot Card Variant – Jeff Lemire | Incentive – Filipe Andrade | Unlimited – Teddy Kristiansen



BRIAR: NIGHT'S TERROR #2

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

Briar Rose's journey turns deadly! As Briar's company nears Grendrid's Crooked Castle, they face the perilous Fallswitch Traps and rising tensions from exposed secrets.

Story: Christopher Cantwell | Art: Alex Lins | Colors: Mar Silvestre, Luis NCT

Covers: Main – Alex Lins | Variant – Soo Lee | Incentive – Soo Lee | Unlimited – Alex Lins



THE LAST DAY OF H.P. LOVECRAFT #3

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

Descend into H.P. Lovecraft's psyche in this nightmarish third chapter by Romuald Giulivo and Jakub Rebelka.

Story: Romuald Giulivo | Art: Jakub Rebelka | Letters: Ed Dukeshire

Covers: Main – Jakub Rebelka | Variant – Anwita Citria | Incentive – Anwita Citria



THE EXPANSE: A LITTLE DEATH #4

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $5.99 US

FINAL ISSUE! Amos faces the mastermind behind Auberon's criminal underbelly in a shocking confrontation. From Wes Chatham, Andy Diggle, and Francesco Pisa.

Story: Andy Diggle, Wes Chatham | Art: Francesco Pisa | Colors: Sarah Stern | Letters: Simon Bowland

Covers: Main – Christian Ward | Variant – Karl Kerschel | Incentive – Christian Ward | Incentive – JG Jones | Unlimited – Karl Kerschel



BE NOT AFRAID #5

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

Cora's harrowing battle with Mr. Phim tests faith, devotion, and loyalties as buried truths surface. Will she submit to angelic will or choose her own path?

Story: Jude Ellison S. Doyle | Art: Lisandro Estherren | Colors: Francesco Segala, Gloria Martinelli | Letters: Simon Bowland

Covers: Main – Reiko Murakami | Variant – Miguel Mercado | Incentive – Miguel Mercado | Incentive – Zu Orzu



BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT #5

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US

FINAL ISSUE! Jesse Harmon and Melody Nelson reunite to battle the Stasis Society in Perennial Harbor. Can their love defeat the dark forces? From Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan.

Story: Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan | Art: Keith Browning | Colors: Brad Simpson | Letters: Pat Brosseau

Covers: Main – Keith Browning | Variant – Isaac Goodhart | Unlimited – Keith Browning

Mystery, Drama | www.boom-studios.com

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III SOFTCOVER

On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 144 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US

The epic crossover trilogy concludes! The Rangers and Turtles face Lord Zedd and Shredder's united assault, with a new breed of Evil threatening Earth. Can they reunite to stop the chaos? Collects issues #1–5.

Story: Ryan Parrott | Art: Vincenzo Federici | Cover: Dan Mora



HELLO DARKNESS VOL. 4 SOFTCOVER

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 176 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US

Creepy returns with chilling tales of undead nostalgia, witchy train stations, and uncanny fears. Featuring R.L. Stine, Steve Orlando, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, and more. Collects issues #13–16.

Story: R.L. Stine, Steve Orlando, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Dave Cook, Michael W. Conrad, Casey Gilly, Pat McHale, Brandon Melvin, Zac Thompson, RAD, Christof Bogacs, Ryan Gattis, Anwita Citriya, Gigi Murakami

Art: Francesco Francavilla, Federico Sorressa, Rocky OBK, David Cousens, Matthew Dunn, Rye Hickman, Gavin Fullerton, John Pearson, RAD, Piotr Kowalski, Christopher Brand, Anwita Citriya, Gigi Murakami

Cover: Paolo Rivera



THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH DELUXE EDITION HARDCOVER

On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 368 Pages | Full Color | $75.00 US | 7.25" x 11.25"

The official continuation of The Expanse TV series, set between Babylon's Ashes and Persepolis Rising. The Rocinante crew navigates a vast conspiracy threatening the Ring network. Collects issues #1–12.

Story: Andy Diggle | Art: Rubine, David Cabeza, Francesco Pisa | Colors: Raúl Angulo, Francesco Segala, Gloria Martinelli | Letters: Pat Brosseau | Cover: Christian Ward



THE LAST WITCH: BLOOD & BETRAYAL SOFTCOVER

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 208 Pages | Full Color | $17.99 US | 6" x 9"

Saoirse, now a witch, battles Nicneven to save Ireland. Can she control her powers and emotions to stay true to her heart? Collects issues #1–5.

Story: Conor McCreery | Art: V.V. Glass | Colors: Natalie Nesterenko | Letters: Taylor Esposito | Cover: V.V. Glass



THE CREEPING BELOW SOFTCOVER

On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 112 Pages | Full Color | $17.99 US

Val, a metal fanatic, awakens ancient powers after a brutal attack at Norway's Inferno Metal Festival. Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey deliver a feminist revenge saga blending Norse mythology and eco-horror. Collects issues #1–4.

Story: Brian Azzarello | Art: Vanesa Del Rey | Colors: Hilary Jenkins | Letters: AndWorld Design | Cover: Vanesa Del Rey



BRONZE FACES SOFTCOVER

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 160 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US

Childhood friends Timi, Sango, and Gbonka plan a daring heist to reclaim Nigerian artist Adewale Balogun's works from the British Museum. From Shobo, Shof, and Alexandre Tefenkgi. Collects issues #1–6.

Story: Shobo, Shof | Art: Alexandre Tefenkgi | Colors: Lee Loughridge | Letters: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou | Cover: Shof



