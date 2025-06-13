Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: diamond, layoffs

Boom Studios Lays Off Senior Staffers In Third Wave Of Redundancies

Boom Studios lays off senior staffers in a third wave of redundancies at the comic book publisher, now owned by Penguin Random House.

Bleeding Cool has been informed by multiple sources that Boom Studios has laid off a number of senior staffers. That includes David Mariotte, Jon Moisan and two others, one in Sales and another in Marketing who have not yet been named to me.

Jon Moisan has been Senior Editor, Acquisition and Talent Management at Boom Studios for three years, overseeing multiple Kickstarter-funded comics, including The Expanse: Dragon Tooth campaign, the second highest comic book fundraiser ever. Previous to that, he was Editor at Skybound Entertainment for almost seven years. Before that, he was at Marvel Comics for six years, first as an editorial intern, then Submissiona and Payment Co-ordinator, and then Assistant Editor. He was also a Production Intern at Dark Horse Comics and a Development Intern at The Weinstein Company

David Mariotte was an Editor at Boom Studios for the last eighteen months, working on titles such as Power Rangers, Hello Darkness, VR Troopers, Lawful, Profane, and more. Previous to that, he was Editor and Writer at IDW Entertainment for seven and a half years, working on the Godzilla, Sonic the Hedgehog and Transformers line. He also wrote the miniseries, Hanazuki: Full of Treasures and Transformers Wreckers: Tread & Circuits, and co-wrote Transformers vs. The Terminator. And for 6 and a half years before that, he was a Convention specialist for the Mysterious Galaxy Book Store, as well as for Fantasy Comics of Arizona.

This marks a third round of Boom Studios layoffs in less than twelve months, since the purchase by Penguin Random House, not including former EIC Matt Gagnon being dropped in January. This comes after Boom Studios editorial was told at a meeting in January that "no more cuts would be made this year."

This is, of course, all in the wake of the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and other pressures hitting the comic book industry right now, and Boom Studios is not alone in having to make some very tough decisions indeed.

