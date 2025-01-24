Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: EIC, matt gagnon

Matt Gagnon Steps Down As Boom Studios Editor In Chief

Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief at Boom Studios, will be leaving the company as of the 1st of March, 2025. He has been at Boom for 17 years

Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief at Boom Studios, will be leaving the company as of the 1st of March, 2025. He has been at the publisher for seventeen years and was also my editor on the Avengeful titles I once wrote for them. He was also co-creator of the Boom Studios series Day Men with Michael Alan Nelson and Brian Stelfreeze. He was 75th on the Bleeding Cool Power List in 2019 and 58th in 2015.

The company states "For 17 years, Matt was not just a part of BOOM! Studios, but an invaluable member of the leadership team that brought the company to the point it is at today. Over the years, his vision has helped expand the publishing list while championing new voices and storytelling in comic book publishing. During that time, he earned the respect of colleagues, creators, and peers throughout the industry."

This comes after Penguin Random House bought Boom Studios last year, which saw many staff made redundant and executive leave, including board executives Paul Levitz and Ross Richie, leave, and Filip Sablik set up Ignition Press. Might something similar be on Gagnon's mind?

"While I only had the opportunity to work with Matt for a short time, his reputation at Boom as well as within the industry at large is the stuff of legend," said Michael Kelly, Publisher of Boom Studios. "He will certainly be missed, but we wish him well and look forward to hearing about his future success." "A truly epic journey that started for me in 2008 at the age of 27 now finds me at 44, much changed and feeling so grateful for the legacy I'm leaving behind," said Gagnon. "The time is right for me to turn the page. To my larger comic book community that's been one of the most consistent throughlines of my life, a heartfelt thank you. This next chapter will continue to find me building stories with the people I care about, championing creators and lifting up the next generation, which has always been important to me."

Boom Studios, an imprint of Random House Worlds that insists on capitalisation and exclamation points that I systematically ignore, will begin the search for a new Editor-in-Chief. Does anyone here fancy the job? They will be big boots to fill…

