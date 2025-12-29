Posted in: Boom, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: CGD, fcbd, garfield

Boom Studios' March 2026 Full Solicits Launch Baby Garfield #1

Boom Studios' March 2026 solicits launch Baby Garfield, as Mary Sue, Marian Heretic, MMPR/TMNT III & Last Day Of HP Lovecraft come to an end

Article Summary Baby Garfield #1 debuts as Boom Studios' March 2026 solicits launch a new era for the iconic orange cat

Finales hit for Mary Sue, Marian Heretic, MMPR/TMNT III, and The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft

Comics Giveaway Day specials preview Power Rangers #0, Jem/My Little Pony, Baby Garfield, and more

Fresh issues and collections for Hello Darkness, Power Rangers Prime, Minor Arcana, Dune, and VR Troopers

Baby Garfield #1 launches as a new limited series by Grace Ellis, Michael Northrop, Asia Simone and Rob Justus in Boom Studios' March 2026 solicits and solicitations, a four-issue limited series packed with first words, first hairballs, and pure cattitude. Alongside finales for Mary Sue, Marian Heretic, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, The Last Day Of H.P. Lovecraft, plus new issues of Hello Darkness, Power Rangers Prime, Briar: Night's Terror, Minor Arcana, The Center Holds and more. Comics Giveaway Day specials tease Erica Slaughter's return, a Jem/My Little Pony flipbook, a Power Rangers #0 jumping-on point, and a Garfield preview.

BABY GARFIELD #1

$4.99 • 32 Pages

NEW LIMITED SERIES

Join the sassy but oh-so-adorable baby Garfield in navigating a series of universal "firsts" in this paw-sitively silly new comic series. Meet the tiny troublemaker before he became the lasagna-loving legend!

A baby's big little moments are some of the most special and cherished experiences for doting parents—pet parents included! Join the sassy but oh-so-adorable baby Garfield in navigating a series of universal "firsts" in this paw-sitively silly new comic series purrfect for Garfield lovers, feline fanatics, and readers of all ages.

Featuring two short stories brimming with cattitude, writer Grace Ellis (Lumberjanes) and artist Asia Simone (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck & Roll) capture Garfield's very first word, while writer Michael Northrop (Dear Justice League) and Rob Justus (Superman's Good Guy Gang) commemorate the often overlooked, but just as moving milestone… first hairball!

This hiss-terical issue is the first of four fun comic book adventures.

MAR. 18 ON SALE

Written by Grace Ellis, Michael Northrop

Illustrated by Asia Simone, Rob Justus

Covers by Agnes Garbowska & Sil Brys (Main)

Rob Justus (Variant)

N/A (Blank Sketch Variant)

N/A (Orange Blank Sketch Variant)

Agnes Garbowska & Sil Brys (Incentive)

Asia Simone (Incentive)

Rob Justus (Unlimited)

Agnes Garbowska & Sil Brys (Main)

CGD 2026: GARFIELD (BUNDLE OF 20)

FREE • 32 Pages

Craving some laughs and lasagna with a dash of orange cattitude? Grab your fork and dig in to this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day special featuring an excerpt from the first of four upcoming Garfield compact comics, in stores July 2026!

Join Garfield, Jon, Odie, and the rest of the gang for a series of hilarious exploits, cat-filled capers, and plenty of sass signature to the one-and-only orange feline.

But that's not all! This special also contains a preview from the brand-new Baby Garfield series that follows the cute kitten before he became the ornery orange cat. Well, what are you waiting for? A large serving of adventure is a page-turn away!

APR. 15 ON SALE

Written by Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel, Grace Ellis, Michael Northrop

Illustrated by Gary Barker, Dan Davis, Mike Decarlo, Andy Hirsch, Mark Heike, Stephanie Heike, David Degrand, Fred Hembeck, Asia Simone, Rob Justus

Cover by Design (CGD 2026 Main)

Design (CGD 2026 Main)

FREE • 32 Pages

The world at large believes Erica Slaughter to be dead.

In her absence, her greatest adversary is enacting plans to take over the House of Slaughter, and the Order of St. George has its own designs to fill the power vacuum.

But in the back row of a bus on a lonely road in America, there's a young blonde woman with a haunted look on her face and deep shadows under her eyes. And her story is not over yet.

The return of Erica Slaughter begins here, in this special prologue chapter containing new material for this Comics Giveaway Day exclusive!

APR. 15 ON SALE

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Cover by Werther Dell'Edera (CGD 2026 Main)

FREE • 32 Pages

Celebrate the glitz and the glam and bask in the sparkle and shine of two iconic series—Jem and The Holograms and My Little Pony—in this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day special flipbook!

Get ready for an outrageous new series of Jem and The Holograms by revisiting its popular comics debut to be collected in four compact comics starting Fall 2026! Then head to Equestria to relive the magic of My Little Pony before a new adventure begins in a forthcoming series!

Perfect for devoted fans and newcomers alike, you won't want to miss the debut duet of this dazzling duo!

APR. 15 ON SALE

Written by Kelly Thompson, Katie Cook

Illustrated by Sophie Campbell, Andy Price

Cover by Design (CGD 2026 Main)

FREE • 32 Pages

A brand new era of Power Rangers starts right here!

This special #0 issue brings back your favorite Rangers from every corner of the Morphin Grid in three brand-new stories for Comics Giveaway Day.

First, the original Mighty Morphin team have moved on… and grown up! What happens when Billy calls them back to the Command Center for the first time in years? And where's Tommy?

In the second story, a darkness has spread through the universe… and it's up to Power Rangers from across space and time to join forces in fantasy match-ups you've only imagined!

And finally, we'll see a favorite Ranger in a whole new light… trying to survive as the Last Ranger on Earth.

Don't miss this pivotal entry in the annals of Power Rangers lore that is a perfect jumping-on point for newcomers and lapsed fans alike!

APR. 15 ON SALE

Written by Marguerite Bennett, Joey Esposito, Kenny Porter, Paul Allor

Illustrated by Andrew Lee Griffith, Alessio Zonno

Cover by Design (CGD 2026 Main)

MARY SUE #5

$4.99 • 32 Pages

Reality vs. Fanfic—it all ends here!

Cassie and Bennett have made it into Mary Sue World at last where they come face-to-face with the original Mary Sue!

As they continue their search for Jessica so that Cassie can make amends for their argument, they realize just how special and meaningful fan communities truly are.

But with London still loose in the real world, Bennett faces an unexpected dilemma in this moving final issue: Her Mary Sue wants to stay put—so what does that mean for her?

Acclaimed screenwriter and comics writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Tim Drake: Robin, Supernatural) and fan-favorite illustrator Lisa Sterle (Firefly: The Ballad of Chang Benitez) take readers to the edge in this final issue!

MAR. 18 ON SALE

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin

Illustrated by Lisa Sterle

Colors by Dearbhla Kelly, Heather Breckel

Letters by Jodie Troutman

Covers by Lisa Sterle (Main)

Ejiwa Ebenebe (Variant)

Ejiwa Ebenebe (Incentive)

Lisa Sterle (Main)

FINAL ISSUE



A high school disappears from Earth…and lands in the middle of an alien nightmare.

On October 16, 2013, Bay Point Preparatory High School mysteriously vanished from suburban Milwaukee, only to reappear on a strange, forest-covered moon in an unknown part of the universe. With no answers and no way home, students and faculty face a terrifying alien wilderness filled with unimaginable threats and nightmarish encounters alongside their desperate attempt to reclaim normalcy in a rebuilt society.

With rising tensions, shifting loyalties, and a looming cosmic threat, the path home is anything but clear. Can they survive the strange secrets that led to their arrival together? Or will the truth ultimately destroy them first?

From GLAAD Media Award–winning and Eisner-nominated writer James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake) and acclaimed artist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) comes a genre-bending saga.

Collects The Woods #1–12.

MAY. 5 ON SALE

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Michael Dialynas

Colors by Josan Gonzalez

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Cover by Michael Dialynas

THE WOODS: BOOK ONE SOFTCOVER

$16.99 • 304 Pages

ADVANCED SOLICIT MAY 2026

6" x 9"

There's only so much a person—even a super-powered person—can take!

The world thought Captain Payback and the Black Wraith had put the villain Choler away for good. But when Choler escapes Captain Payback's underground prison, all hell breaks loose. The Superheroes Union is at ground zero of the fallout, where even the most powerful among them are tested. Now, they must come to terms with their darkest secrets while facing their greatest enemy.

Will they be strong enough to challenge Choler at his most powerful?

The battle continues in the second issue of this epic miniseries by the legendary Larry Hama and M.D. "Doc" Bright.

A portion of the proceeds from all four issues will go to The Hero Initiative, an organization that creates a safety net for comics creators who need emergency medical aid or financial support.

MAR. 25 ON SALE

Written by Larry Hama

Illustrated by M.D. "Doc" Bright

Colors by Josh Burcham

Letters by Janice Chiang

Covers by Joe Quinones with Larry Hama (Main)

Ray-Anthony Height (Variant)

Ray-Anthony Height (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Joe Quinones (Unlimited)

Joe Quinones with Larry Hama (Main)

THE CENTER HOLDS #2

$4.99 • 32 Pages

The sky cracks open, and the end is nigh!

As Roop navigates the hellish Underworld, he is surprised to discover an old friend who makes him reconsider his sense of belonging.

Meanwhile, Spider, Stinger, and Lead-leg race to save Briar as her escape through the traps is cut short when she's captured by one of the devices! Plus, time is running out as Grendrid's troops face a defeat at the hands of the Norrish horde, causing a retreat to the Crooked Castle.

Will Briar and the gang defeat Grendrid before it's too late?

Eisner Award–nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America, Halt and Catch Fire), rising star artist Alex Lins (Monarch, Ultimate Wolverine) and illustrator Bruno Büll (Marvel Black White & Blood and Guts) reimagine the classic tale as an epic dark fantasy adventure.

MAR. 4 ON SALE

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Illustrated by Alex Lins, Bruno Büll

Colors by Mar Silvestre, Luis NCT

Letters by AndWorld Design

Covers by Alex Lins (Main)

Rebeca Puebla (Variant)

Rebeca Puebla (Incentive)

Alex Lins (Unlimited)

Alex Lins (Main)

BRIAR: NIGHT'S TERROR #3

$4.99 • 32 Pages

Rebeca Puebla (Variant)

THE LAST DAY OF H.P. LOVECRAFT #5

The final chapter in the latest horror sensation from writer Romuald Giulivo and artist Jakub Rebelka!

Witness the end of the dreamlike tale of tortured writer H.P. Lovecraft! It's his last day on Earth, and as Lovecraft's surreal journey comes to an end, it casts a light on what is unknown. When it all comes to a head, will he be left with more questions than answers?

MAR. 18 ON SALE

Written by Romuald Giulivo

Illustrated by Jakub Rebelka

Translated by Mercedes Gilliom

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Covers by Jakub Rebelka (Main)

Antonio del Hoyo (Variant)

Antonio del Hoyo (Incentive)

Jakub Rebelka (Main)

Antonio del Hoyo (Variant)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

FINAL ISSUE

The fight for control in the city of Vespers is more treacherous than ever before!

Now an accomplice to the murder of a member of the Church, Marian goes on the run with Ravenna!

But Marian's Sisters are also in danger as the Church's enforcers arrive on their doorstep…

Who will save them if not their divine Mother? With their pursuers closing in on all fronts, will Marian finally embrace her identity, not just as a heretic—but as a witch?

Writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Excalibur, Assassinistas) and artist Joe Jaro (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) up the ante with their bold tale of religious horror and rebellion!

MAR. 11 ON SALE

Written by Tini Howard

Illustrated by Joe Jaro

Colors by Walter Baiamonte

Letters by Taylor Esposito

Covers by Joe Jaro (Main)

Steve Skroce (Variant)

Steve Skroce (Incentive)

Joe Jaro (Main)

MARIAN HERETIC #5

$4.99 • 32 Pages

Steve Skroce (Variant)

Stop and smell the corpses!

The horrors of winter are behind us, but a sinister new season awaits… Hello Darkness returns this spring with a fresh bouquet of horror!

In "Freshly Maid," a mousy young housekeeper comes face to face with a deathless evil. Vibrant visionary Paulina Ganucheau (Lemon Bird: Can Help!, She-Ra: Legend of the Fire Princess) delivers a chilling tale of innocence undone where the mess lurking in the shadows isn't something you can simply sweep away.

In "Imposter Syndrome," a hapless suburbanite cascades into paranoia and mutilation. Innovative creators Tate Brombal (Black Hammer, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos) and Piotr Kowalski (Deadbox) team up for a 9-panel grid of terror!

In "Cassie, Part II," an all-girls softball team heads to the second inning with the forces of hell… and the bases are loaded! From the minds of Sam Humphries (The Legendary Star-Lord, Our Love Is Real) and Eleonora Carlini, every pitch turns into a plot twist.

Join today's top horror storytellers as they dive into the darkest corners of humanity!

Written by Tate Brombal, Sam Humphries, Robert Hack, Paulina Ganucheau, Fell Hound

Illustrated by Piotr Kowalski, Eleonora Carlini, Robert Hack, Paulina Ganucheau, Fell Hound

Covers by Rebeca Puebla (Main)

Jenny Frison (Variant)

Riley Rossmo (Variant)

Rebeca Puebla (Incentive)

Rebeca Puebla (Main)

HELLO DARKNESS #19

Riley Rossmo (Variant)

MAR. 18 ON SALE • $5.99 • 40 Pages

Jenny Frison (Variant)

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #5

Don't miss the shell-shocking conclusion of the fan-favorite crossover!

After perilous battles, the Rangers and Turtles must put their differences behind them with help from an unexpected new Ranger.

The Rangers and Turtles must now face off against Super Zedd and the evil mutant Rangers. Will our heroes find the courage within themselves to save the day against seemingly insurmountable odds?

New York Times–bestselling author Ryan Parrott and fan-favorite Italian comic book artist Vincenzo Federici bring this celebrated, retro series to an epic end in this final, action-packed issue!

MAR. 18 ON SALE • $4.99 • 32 Pages

Written by Ryan Parrott

Illustrated by Vincenzo Federici

Colors by Raúl Angulo

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Covers by Alessio Zonno (Main)

Juni Ba (Variant)

Alessio Zonno (Foil Variant)

Oliver Ono (Incentive)

Alessio Zonno (Incentive)

Enid Balam (Incentive)

TBA (Incentive)

Enid Balam (Foil Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

TBA (Foil Incentive)

Juni Ba (Unlimited)

FINAL ISSUE

$6.99 Foil



MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III SOFTCOVER

The epic conclusion to the hit crossover trilogy!

The Rangers and Turtles face their deadliest showdown yet when two of their greatest enemies—Lord Zedd and Shredder—unite for an all-out assault on Earth!

With the relentless attacks on innocent civilians and a shocking new breed of Evil joining the fray, even the combined strength of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might not be enough to stop the chaos.

And when one of their own is lost and alliances begin to fracture, the road to victory suddenly grows darker than ever. Can they find a way to work together again before the villains claim total victory—or will this be their final fight?

Fan-favorite veteran writer Ryan Parrott (Vicarious) joins forces with acclaimed artist Vincenzo Federici (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation) for the final chapter in the blockbuster event series!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1–5.

MAY 5 ON SALE • $19.99 • 144 Pages

Written by Ryan Parrott

Illustrated by Vincenzo Federici

Cover by Dan Mora

ADVANCED SOLICIT MAY 2026

POWER RANGERS PRIME #15

The LEGION RAVAGER has arrived!

In this penultimate chapter of the Prime Power Rangers' adventures, our heroes must fight for their lives against a dangerous new villain who miiiiiiight just be a familiar face to fans of the Zeo Rangers…

As tensions rise and family bonds reach a breaking point, the Prime Rangers are tested as never before. Will they find courage to fight for each other and their home in the face of a galactic threat?

Superstar writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) alongside acclaimed artist Federico Sorressa (Green Hornet/Miss Fury) raise the stakes for this iconic franchise!

MAR. 4 ON SALE

Written by Melissa Flores

Illustrated by Federico Sorressa

Colors by Joana Lafuente

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Covers by Andrew Lee Griffith (Main)

Roan Maw (Variant)

Roan Maw (Incentive)

Miguel Mercado (Incentive)

Francesco Tomaselli (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Andrew Griffith (Unlimited)

Andrew Lee Griffith (Main)

Roan Maw (Variant)

$4.99 • 32 Pages



VR TROOPERS SOFTCOVER

We are VR!

For the first time in over 30 years, the VR Troopers return in an explosive reimagining.

As elite defenders for the Eltarian empire, the VR Troopers are Earth's greatest human heroes. But that's all before Trooper Leader Ryan Steele encounters a rogue enemy unlike anything they've previously faced. Ryan and fellow Troopers Kaitlin Star and J.B. Reese begin unraveling dangerous secrets tied to their home's new leadership… and Ryan's own family.

From writer Mairghread Scott (Power Rangers, Batgirl) and artist Sebastián Píriz (We Ride Titans)!

Collects VR Troopers #1-6.

MAY. 26 ON SALE • $19.99 • 160 Pages

Written by Mairghread Scott

Illustrated by Sebastián Píriz

Colors by JP Jordan

Letters by Taylor Esposito

Cover by Taurin Clarke

ADVANCED SOLICIT MAY 2026

MINOR ARCANA #15

More revelations emerge as the ballad of Budd St. Pierre closes out the final issue of the third arc!

Returning home after his prison stint, Budd finds it hard to reacclimate to society, especially as his psychic tremors show no signs of slowing.

What truths will be divined from the continuation of his arresting tale?

Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Essex County, Descender) delivers another powerful conclusion in this next installment of the Eisner Award–nominated series.

MAR. 25 ON SALE

Written by Jeff Lemire

Illustrated by Jeff Lemire

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Steve Wands

Covers by Jeff Lemire (Main)

Jenn Woodall (Variant)

Jeff Lemire (Tarot Card Variant)

Yuko Shimizu (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Jenn Woodall (Unlimited)

Jeff Lemire (Main)

Jeff Lemire (Tarot Card Variant)

$4.99 • 32 Pages



The next volume of the critically acclaimed Eisner-nominated series!

Theresa has come a long way since she first returned to the hometown and the family she once tried to forget.

But healing is rarely linear, especially when navigating emotional landscapes of the living and those beyond.

As fractured relationships come into focus and the emotional weight of her past resurfaces, Theresa is drawn into a deeper reckoning with family, identity, and the spaces we never truly leave behind.

This next installment from New York Times–bestselling creator Jeff Lemire is a visually stunning meditation on grief, family, and second chances using his signature blend of raw intimacy and symbolic imagery to capture life's most fragile moments.

Collects Minor Arcana #11–15.

MAY 26 ON SALE

Written by Jeff Lemire

Illustrated by Jeff Lemire

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Steve Wands

Cover by Jeff Lemire

MINOR ARCANA VOL. 3 SOFTCOVER

$17.99 • 144 Pages

ADVANCED SOLICIT MAY 2026

The end of an era draws near in the explosive final volume of the Dune: House Harkonnen prequel trilogy!

Caught in the crossfire of ancient rivalries and prophetic visions, Leto Atreides and Duncan Idaho find their fates sealed as political alliances fracture and forbidden love takes root. As House Harkonnen's ruthless grip tightens, destinies are forever altered in this dramatic and unforgettable conclusion to the Dune: House Harkonnen saga.

Adapted from the acclaimed prequel novels by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, this stunning collection is a must for longtime fans and new readers alike!

Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #9-12.

MAY 12 ON SALE

Written by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Illustrated by Michael Shelfer

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Cover by Raymond Swanland

DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN VOL. 3 SOFTCOVER

$19.99 • 112 Pages

ADVANCED SOLICIT MAY 2026

