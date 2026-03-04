Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, MMPR, tommy oliver

Boom Studios To Reboot Mighty Morphin Power Rangers For 2026

Boom Studios reboot Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with Marguerite Bennett and a TMNT: Last Ronin take but with Tommy Oliver

Boom Studios launches a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot series beginning in 2026.

Marguerite Bennett leads the new MMPR ongoing, reuniting the original Rangers after ten years.

Power Rangers Unlimited and a Last Ronin-inspired Tommy Oliver miniseries debut in July and August.

Power Rangers #0 kicks off Comics Giveaway Day and serves as a fresh entry point for all fans.

Boom Studios is to reboot their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise beginning with Power Rangers #0 for Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day on Saturday, May 2nd, with original short stories leading into three new Power Rangers comic books from Boom Studios. And as announced at the recent ComicsPRO event in Glendale, California, which you can catch up on here.

In June, that means the reboot, a full universe relaunch with a new ongoing monthly series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Andrew Lee Griffith , that will bring the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back together ten years later in an all-new way, intended for both Power Rangers fans but also general superhero readers.

and drawn by , that will bring the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back together ten years later in an all-new way, intended for both Power Rangers fans but also general superhero readers. In July, that's Power Rangers Unlimited #1, written by Kenny Porter and Joey Esposito and drawn by Alessio Zonno , an ongoing series described as one that "literally takes 30+ years of Power Rangers toys and dumps them all out on the table" with Rangers from across all eras and beyond.

In August, it's Power Rangers: Green, in which Tommy Oliver, the original Green Power Ranger, gets his own limited series. Written by Paul Allor and drawn by Gustaffo Vargas , with Tommy trabvelling to an alternate future where he finds himself as…The Last Ranger. Think TMNT: Last Ronin, but Power Ranger.

and drawn by , with Tommy trabvelling to an alternate future where he finds himself as…The Last Ranger. Think TMNT: Last Ronin, but Power Ranger. The previous Power Rangers run from Boom Studios will also be made available in a series of Compact collections, thick digest graphic novels in a size popularised by DC Comics.

But first, Power Rangers #0 in May…

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: Power Rangers #0

This special #0 issue brings back your favorite Rangers from every corner of the Morphin Grid in three brand-new stories for Comics Giveaway Day. First, the original Mighty Morphin team have moved on… and grown up! What happens when Billy calls them back to the Command Center for the first time in years? And where's Tommy? In the second story, a darkness has spread through the universe… and it's up to Power Rangers from across space and time to join forces in fantasy match-ups you've only imagined! And finally, we'll see a favorite Ranger in a whole new light… trying to survive as the Last Ranger on Earth. Don't miss this pivotal entry in the annals of Power Rangers lore that is a perfect jumping-on point for newcomers and lapsed fans alike!

