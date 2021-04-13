One Year Ago Boris Johnson Recovered From Coronavirus Reading Tintin

I just have booked to get my first coronavirus vaccine jab on Thursday in Hammersmith. It took seconds to book on the NHS website, and I also booked my second jab as well. Doing the Daily LITG I was reminded that a year ago, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was in recovery after a serious case of coronavirus. Weeks before, he had been valiantly and boastfully shaking the hands of coronavirus patients, and karma bit him on his arse. The experience did seem to be a Road To Damascus moment, government policy changed, and everyone started taking it a lot more seriously. Apart from his own father, of course.

And with the news that Boris Johnson was recuperating reading his favourite Tintin comic books, and thanking the two NHS nurses who he credited with saving his life, I was minded to draw the following cartoon. Or rather, adapt one of Hergé's. I think it may have been one of my better concoctions.

Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust intensive care nurse Luis Pitarma, from Portugal, was at Boris Johnson's side for the three nights he was in the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital in London. He also singled out ward sister Jenny McGee from New Zealand. The two nurses became a focus of international media attention, and were thanked by Portugal's president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Stay safe all, get vaccinated as soon as you can, if you can, and do your best to persuade those around you to do the same as and when it's made available. Hey, if it's good enough for Trump and Boris, it's good enough for you.