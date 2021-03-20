Bountiful Garden For Mad Cave Studios June 2021 Solicits – For August

Ivy Noelle Weir and Kelly Williams have a brand new series launching from Mad Cave Studios in May, but will be getting a Free Comic Book Day edition for August 14th. Here's a look, as well as everything Mad Cave is soliciting for June 2021 as well.

FCBD 2021 BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR210030

(W) Ivy Noelle Weir (A) Kelly Williams (CA) Andrea Mutti

Crewed by teenage geniuses frozen in cryosleep, the JEMISON is on a mission to terraform other worlds and provide hope for the human race. But when the ship is mysteriously stopped over a planet that isn't on any of their maps, the crew finds themselves suddenly awoken ten years early. One half remains behind to try and assess the damage and the other is dispatched to the planet below to figure out the answer to a perilous question: What stopped the ship, and is it friend or foe?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

BECSTAR #2

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR211803

(W) Joe Corallo (A) Lorenzo Colangeli (CA) Sweeney Boo

Oblivious to the fact that they are being tracked by Ozgar and his Shadow Syndicate goons, Becstar and the Restal-08 crew make their way to the living crystal planet of Nephrite. There, they hope to discover Anyssa's location and find the missing piece to this intergalactic puzzle.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HONOR AND CURSE #12

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR211804

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Nicolas Salamanca

It's the battle of the Shinto Gods in the final issue of Honor and Curse's second arc. The fate of the Iga and the Koga rests on the shoulders of three unlikely heroes. Who will come out on top and what does that mean for the nation as a whole? Have those questions answered and more in this bombastic finale!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

KNIGHTS OF THE GOLDEN SUN #13

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR211805

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Mauricio Villarreal

After Michael's visit to Lucifer and the storming of Babylon by Metatron and his army of Giants, an epic battle ensues between the House of David and the forces of evil hellbent on destroying everything Father has ever created.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NOTTINGHAM #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR211806

(W) David Hazan (A/CA) Shane Connery Volk

With its Sheriff still reeling from a recent loss, Nottingham hosts a grand tournament and Gisbourne is intent to use it to root out Hood and the Merry Men. Chaos and disaster follow, leaving Ev the only man standing between Nottingham's nobility and certain doom… but do they really deserve to be saved?

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TERMINAL PUNKS TP

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR211807

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Shelby Criswell

Four greasy gutter punk teens are en route to their big show in the big apple, but when things go monstrously wrong and mutant animals are unleashed in the airport, our heroes must put on their combat boots, fly their Black Flag and survive a viral genetic mutant nightmare. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $14.99

THEY FELL FROM THE SKY #5

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR211808

(W) Liezl Buenaventura (A) DJ Chavis (A/CA) Xavier Tarrega

Everything comes to a head when the Ker royal family joins the fray. Old secrets come to light, and Orion's past finally catches up with him. After the dust settles, will there be anything left of Boonville to save?

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99