Breaking Down the Comic Book Creator Credits For Kraven The Hunter

Breaking down the comic book creator credits for Kraven The Hunter, from Stan Lee to JM DeMatteis to Marco Checchetto

Article Summary Kraven the Hunter, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964.

J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck's Kraven's Last Hunt tells Kraven's epic final battle with Spider-Man.

Mark Bagley and David Michelinie's work tackles Chameleon's dealings with Kraven's death and revival.

Marco Checchetto's artwork in Amazing Spider-Man #636 was used in Kraven's movie poster.

The movie Kraven The Last Hunter includes the following comic book-related credits and special thanks at the very, very end if you sit through a lot of mid-credit stuff…

Kraven created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. With Special Thanks to Mark Bagley, Rich Buckler, Marco Checchetto, Peter David, JM DeMatteis, David Michelinie, Dennis O'Neil, John Romita Sr, Luke Ross, Alan Weiss, Mike Zeck.

But how does that all break down? Here's our best stab. Any additions?

Kraven was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko , and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #15

in 1964.

and , and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964. Kraven's Last Hunt by J. M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck was published in 1987, featuring the final battle between Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man, published in Web of Spider-Man #31–32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293–294, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #131–132. They also created Kraven's father, Nikolai Kravinov.

and Mike Zeck was published in 1987, featuring the final battle between Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man, published in Web of Spider-Man #31–32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293–294, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #131–132. They also created Kraven's father, Nikolai Kravinov. David Michelinie and Mark Bagley created Amazing Spider-Man #375 which saw the Chameleon dealing with Kraven's death, and party to his revival.

and created Amazing Spider-Man #375 which saw the Chameleon dealing with Kraven's death, and party to his revival. Peter David and Rich Buckler created The Foreigner for Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #116 in 1986.

and created The Foreigner for Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #116 in 1986. J.M. DeMatteis and Luke Ross created the second Kraven The Hunter in Spectacular Spider-Man #243 in 1996.

and created the second Kraven The Hunter in Spectacular Spider-Man #243 in 1996. Chameleon was co-created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr . Stan Lee and Steve Ditko also created The Rhino

. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko also created The Rhino Calypso was created by Dennis O'Neil and Alan Weiss in Amazing Spider-Man #209 in 1980.

and in Amazing Spider-Man #209 in 1980. The first poster of the movie used one of Marco Checchetto's panels from Amazing Spider-Man #636.

Kraven the Hunter was directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter, alongside Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. Kraven the Hunter was produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment, and is the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The film explores Kraven's relationship with his father and his path to becoming the greatest hunter. It was released on the 13th of December, 2024.

