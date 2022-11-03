Brendan Reichs & Jerry Gaylord's Young Superman: Clark & Lex From DC

Clark & Lex is a new middle-grade graphic novel being published by DC Comics out on the 1st of August 2023, by Brendan Reichs , author of the Project Nemesis, Darkdeep and Virals novel series, and Jerry Gaylord, artist on artist on Fanboy Vs Zombies, Bill & Ted and Loki: Ragnarok & Roll. Telling the story of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor as teenagers in Smallville, and Clark Kent using his superpowers to cheat his way into an internship at LexCorp. Naughty Clark Kent! What will Pa Kent have to say? Clark & Lex will be branded as a Young Superman graphic novel.

Being the only kid with powers is tough…not being able to use them is even worse!

Struggling with understanding why his parents demand he hide his amazing superpowers, Clark has no problem using a bit of super-speed or super-strength to give himself that extra edge as quarterback of the football team or while doing his chores around the farm.

And when LuthorCorp holds a competition to find the best and brightest for a summer internship in Metropolis, Clark has no problem using his X-ray vision to cheat his way in if it means getting out of Smallville. Amazingly, Clark is not the only competitor with special abilities…just ask his newfound friend, Lex Luthor.

But as the kids go missing one-by-one, the boys realize the competition may not be all it seems. Can Clark put aside his pride for the sake of the team, and become the friend and leader they will need to overcome LuthorCorp's ambitions?

From New York Times bestselling author Brendan Reichs and artist Jerry Gaylord comes a fresh twist to a familiar face that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!