Brenna Thummler's Delicates Leads Oni Press January 2021 Solicits

Brenna Thummler's new graphic novel Delicates, following up on her previous book Sheets, is solicited by Oni Press in their January 2021 solicitations, as well as Mat Heagerty and Steph Mided's Martian Ghost Centaur, Chris Grine's Secrets Of Camp Whatever and Stan Stanley's Hazards Of Love – as well as all the Rick & Morty you can eat,

DELICATES TP

(W) Brenna Thummler (A) Brenna Thummler

Â Marjorie Glatt's life hasn't been the same ever since she discovered a group of ghosts hiding in her family's laundromat. Wendell, who died young and now must wander the earth as a ghost with nothing more than a sheet for a body, soon became one of Marjorie's only friends. But when Marjorie finally gets accepted by the popular kids at school, she begins to worry that if anyone learns about her secret ghost friends, she'll be labeled as a freak who sees dead people. With Marjorie's insistence on keeping Wendell's ghost identity a secret from her new friends, Wendell begins to feel even more invisible than he already is.

Eliza Duncan feels invisible, too. She's an avid photographer, and her zealous interest in finding and photographing ghosts gets her labeled as different by all the other kids in school. Constantly on the outside, Eliza begins to feel like a ghost herself.

Marjorie must soon come to terms with the price she pays to be accepted by the popular kids. Is it worth losing her friend Wendell? Is she partially to blame for the bullying Eliza endures?

Following the events of Sheets, Brenna Thummler's second original graphic novel, Delicates, tells a powerful story about what it means to fit in, and those who are left on the outside. It shows what it's like to feel invisible, and the importance of feeling seen. Above all, it is a story of asking for help when all seems dark, and bringing light to those who need it most. In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $14.99

MARTIAN GHOST CENTAUR SC

(W) Mat Heagerty (A) Steph Mided

The town of Southborough used to be a major tourism destination, drawing folks from all over the country in the hopes they'd spot the famous Sasquatch, reportedly seen in the town many times over the years. But it's been ages since anyone's spotted the 'squatch, and tourism is starting to dry up. A tech company called Start-up.com (a start-up that helps people start their own start-ups) decides to begin buying up places all over town in order to build their techie headquarters, driving out all the local townspeople. Luckily, Southborough is also home to Louie O'Connor, firm believer in the Sasquatch's existence and all-around mega 'squatch fan. When Louie's dads' restaurant, Squatch Burger, starts to go under and fall prey to the techie start-up, Louie and her best friend Felix decide they'll do whatever it takes to save the town from losing all the people and places that make it special. In hopes that convincing people the Sasquatch is real and to drive back tourism, Louie and Felix plan an elaborate hoax in hopes of saving the town from the dot-com takeover. But when Felix starts talking about leaving their hometown for college in LA, Louie will have to face some tough questions about herself, her future career, and her place in her beloved hometown. Full of humor, heart, and hilarious hijinks, Martian Ghost Centaur offers a touching story about protecting the things you love and following your passion.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $19.99

SECRETS OF CAMP WHATEVER SC

(W) Chris Grine (A) Chris Grine

Eleven-year-old Willow doesn't want to go to her dad's weird old summer camp any more than she wants her family to move to the weird old town where that camp is located. But her family-and fate itself-seem to have plans of their own. Soon, Willow finds herself neck-deep in a confounding mystery involving stolen snacks, suspected vampires, and missing campers, all shrouded in the sinister fog that hides a generation of secrets at Camp…whatever it's called.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $17.99

HAZARDS OF LOVE SC (MR)

(W) Stan Stanley (A) Stan Stanley

Amparo's deal with the talking cat was simple: a drop of blood and Amparo's name in order to become a better person. Their mother and abuela would never worry about them again, and they'd finally be worthy of dating straight-A student Iolanthe. But when the cat steals their body, becoming the better person they were promised, Amparo's spirit is imprisoned in a land of terrifying, flesh-hungry creatures known as Bright World.

With cruel and manipulative masters, and a society that feeds on memories, Amparo must use their cleverness to escape, without turning into a monster like the rest. On "the other side," Iolanthe begins to suspect the new Amparo has a secret. After the cat-in-disguise vanishes, Iolanthe's left to search for answers with a no-nonsense medium from the lesbian mafia – the only person who might know the truth about Bright World.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $19.99

ROGUE PLANET TP

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Andy MacDonald

he salvage vessel Cortes tracks the Lonely Orphan, a planet with no star system to call its own. Somewhere on this hostile rock is a payload fit for a king. To attain it, though, the crew of the Cortes must brave razor rock, poisonous vapors, treacherous footing, and…the most mind-numbing horrors imaginable. Struggling to stay alive, they are beset at every turn by horrors from their own nightmares. Now, they have discovered that they are not alone on the planet, and the other inhabitants welcome them…as sacrifices to an elder god.

Stranded on a vicious, murderous, seemingly intelligent planet, the crew of the Cortes must reevaluate what it truly means to survive, and what they are willing to do in order to spare their own lives.

Rogue Planet is a twisting descent into cosmic horror from an all-star creative team including the writer of the runaway hit Sixth Gun and the artist of Doctor Strange!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $19.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS DEATH STALKERS #1 CVR A LEE

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Ryan Lee

In the ruins of Seattle, Hemorrhage searches for more Isotope-322 to clear his name of a most heinous crime: being boring. Spurred on by the Death Stalkers, Hemorrhage faces hordes of mutants alone, and finds much more than a glowing rock to bring peace to his heart. Oh, and Rick, Morty, and Summer are there to blow s**t up, too.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS DEATH STALKERS #1 CVR B HUANG

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER #4 CVR A HELEN

(W) Sam Maggs (A/CA) Emmett Helen

EPIC CONCLUSION, BRUH! Can Rick save the day? Can King Jerry outsmart the smartest man in the universe? Will Morty actually talk to Jessica? The stunning final chapter of Rick and Morty: Ever After is here!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER #4 CVR B STERN

INVADER ZIM BEST OF GIR TP

(W) Sam Logan, Eric Trueheart, Sarah Graley (A) Warren Wucinich, Sarah Graley, Maddie C., Fred Stressing

ZIM's defective SIR unit has long been a thorn in his side, creating more problems than he fixes. Wait, does he fix any problems at all? So…he just creates problems. What makes this little robot alien in a green dog costume tick? (Aside from, you know, the actual mechanism inside that makes him tick.)

In these four GIR-focused stories, he's everything from infuriating to lovable. Well, not lovable to ZIM. Humans do seem to like GIR for some reason, though. Can the reason be found in the pages of this book? Eh, that's a long shot. Can the secret recipe for Flamin' Hot Cheezos be found in the pages of this book? Much more likely. Contains issues #22, 26, 33, and 38 of the Oni Press series Invader ZIM.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $9.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #3 CVR A HUANG

(W) James Asmus (A/CA) Megan Huang

When Director Ton forces Retsuko to win an auction for a day on the links with his favorite golf pro, he gets more than he bid for. Retsuko wins the auction, but it's a day of golf with TWO pros, setting up a battle of the sexes on the links.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #3 CVR B AMIN

VAIN #4

(W) Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Emily Pearson

In true seventies fashion, The Vain have started their own cult filled with hitchhikers, beatniks, and hippies. Operating out of an abandoned church at the heart of Los Angeles, they offer eternal life to anyone deemed worthy. But this stint has created a rift within the group, some of which view the rapidly increasing number of vampires as a dangerous distraction. In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

DRYAD #8

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Barcelo (CA) Tomas Oleksak

They say blood runs thicker than water, but that blood's been running thin for the Glass family since Yale's disappearance. His family has always been a complicated one, and the grand return of the "prodigal son" couldn't unhinge his brother Lou more. Their father still holds hope that Yale will resume his previous position, making chopped liver of Lou, but to appease their father, they'll try to put their differences aside and mend the shattered Glass.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BACKTRACK #10 (MR)

(W) Brian Joines (A) Jake Elphick (CA) Marco D'Alfonso

And we're back! It's the final leg of the race, and the four remaining drivers have returned to Los Angeles. It's everyone for themselves to win the grand prize; all that remains is making it across the finish line. But Quellex was never going to let them off that easy, and what awaits is their biggest challenge yet. Gotta go out with a bang, right?

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KAIJUMAX SEASON 5 #6 (MR)

(W) Zander Cannon (A/CA) Zander Cannon

Sentenced to death, notorious gang boss Pikadon counts down the days to his execution. Called to give a full account of the murder she covered up at the beginning of her career, prison administrator Matsumoto recalls her mentors and the extremely questionable life lessons they imparted. Having lost everything, Sharkmon catches another murder charge and turns back to using uranium. Also: The Orange Mile! Genocide! Fighting for Wrong against Right! And… a good influence where you literally least expect it?

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99