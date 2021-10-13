Brett Booth & Scott Lobdell's New Kickstarter Comic, The Anybodies

Yesterday, Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth launched their new superhero comic book The Anybodies on Kickstarter. It got funded fast. The pair have previously worked together on Teen Titans and Flash Forward, including the pulped Free Comic Book Day comic for DC in 2020. The 40-page comic has already been written, pencilled, inked, and lettered with colours from Andrew Dalhouse still to come with an estimated shipping schedule of March 2022. Securing those print runs is getting harder.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/765828218/the-anybodies

THE ANYBODIES are a unique team because each member is handpicked by an enigmatic figure who triggers their super power… for one year!

DR. EDGERTON can only ever activate five superheroes at one time. He never asks, never gives a heads up, and doesn't always get it right. (More than once he's inadvertently created a supervillain. And even he could not have anticipate the horror that is the anti-hero known as GROAR.)

The newest reluctant recruit is appropriately named NEW GIRL: she woke up this morning as a truck stop waitress in the deep south, and may wind up going to bed as a superheroine who wields a deadly psionic force field.

BRAT is the team leader… because she said so. This dishonorably discharged Iraqi War veteran was happy to learn she had the power of invincibility.

PULSE is a young Iranian blogger certain he'd be buried in a shallow grave for speaking truth to power. But since his encounter with Dr. Edgerton, he possesses a bio-pulse that can topple mountains… and maybe free his people?

RIVER STYX was raised in the Bayou and it never occurred to him he'd live anywhere else. Now he has the ability to travel anywhere in the blink of an eye — and bring his teammates with him.

The final member, known only as GROAR? He was way better off before having been nudged by the mysterious DR. EDGERTON.

Regular people one moment — superpowered operatives drafted into an ancient war the next. How long before DR. EDGERTON taps you on the shoulder and says you're part of THE ANYBODIES?

They currently have pledges of $8600 against a $5000 goal from 334 backers with 29 days to go.

Last year, Scott Lobdell quit Red Hood And The Outlaws after sexual harassment, and only recently returned to comic books with Evil Ernie, though he did sell the rights to his creator-owned comic Ball And Chain as a movie to Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and saw his movie Happy Death Day become a franchise. Brett Booth recently returned to Marvel Comics for X-Men, though saw some aspects of the fan press boycott him over his nihilistic atheism. But both seem to be finding a new purpose on Kickstarter.