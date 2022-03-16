From Brett Parson To Brett Bean On Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland

Brett Bean previously drew Skottie Young's Rocket Raccoon & Groot comic book at Marvel Comics. And he is now the new artist on Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland series, being published through Substack and Image Comics. Previously announced as another Brett, Brett Parsons, Skottie Young posted to his newsletter, saying;

Navigating the world in while we're all living through as pandemic has thrown all of us off balance for awhile now, and comics are no different. Due to some scheduling conflicts, I had to move some things around and tweak plans a bit between my online and upcoming published IHF series. The great news is you get MORE great art for your eyeballs, and more stories from me!

Brett Parson, originally announced as the IHF ongoing artist, will be moving over to THE UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND. We'll kick that off with a serialized 20 page story FLUFF THIS WORLD written by me and AMAZING art by him! Followed up by something else we're cooking up.

I'm excited to announce BRETT BEAN as the new artist on the upcoming I HATE FAIRYLAND ongoing series from Stupid Fresh Mess and Image Comics. Brett and I have known each other for a long time and I've always been a big fan of his work. Back in 2015 I talked Brett into jumping on Rocket Raccoon with me for one of my favorite stories I wrote that for that series and he blew me away with every panel on every page! You will love the energy and movement he injects into his work, which you can see in some of his preliminary sketches and studies!

Right now we're aiming for fall as a release date for the ongoing. The first arc will be called I HATE FAIRYLAND: GERT'S INFERNO. For now, check out the Gert goodness from Brett Bean.

Will do Skottie!