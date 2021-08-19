Skottie Young Launches Ongoing I Hate Fairyland Drawn By Brett Parson

Skottie Young has announced news about his I Hate Fairyland series, coming from Image Comics and Substack. Firstly that Image Comics will launch a new ongoing I Hate Fairyland series which he will continue to write but that the book will be drawn by Tank Girl and The Goon's Brett Parson.

Skottie Young writes on his Substack newsletter "I've been dying to work with him for a long time and now I can die! Well, after I make him draw a good 30-40 issues of IHF! I mean come on, look at his sketches of Gert! Those teeth alone are worth the price of admission! And what would IHF be without Eisner Nominated colorist, Jean-Francois Beaulieu and the letterer who makes you feel like Gert has an actual audible voice, Nate Piekos? It'd be shit, that's what! So, they're back to play as well! Needless to say, your favorite murderous, green-locks girl is in great hands and I can't wait to show you all more as we dive in!" The new I Hate Fairyland ongoing series will launch from Image Comics next year.

But before then, "while Brett and I are building up the ongoing and getting it ready for all you retailers and readers, I'm going to be publishing a bunch of short stories in the IHF universe." And these will be published through Substack, as The Unbelievable, Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable, And Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales Of I Hate Fairyland! These mini stories will be anywhere from 1-10 pages long and feature some of the best cartoonists I've come across in my years of playing pretend on paper for a job!" And here are a few glimpses of what is to come – and from whom.