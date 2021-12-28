Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Poop Obsession In Justice League #70

He's totally doing this on purpose. In Checkmate #4 by Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev we learned that Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, used to come to the Justice League Watchtower satellite orbital headquarters for one thing and one thing only.

Checkmate #4 by Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev – DC Comics

To relieve his bowels while looking at the Earth below him. Quite a drop. But then I also read Justice League #68 also out the same day, to find that his girlfriend did not like to make the trip.

Justice League #69

Possibly giving Oliver Queen a little needed peace and quiet, his own Fortress Of Solitude, because there was only one thing on his mind.

Justice League #69

But that was just one week, right? It's not like this is a trend he was going to continue? Well, in today's Justice League #70 by Brian Bendis and Phil Hester, Superman has lost the key to his own "Fortress Of Solitude".

Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Pooping Obsession In Justice League #70

Bowels? Really Brian? Is that a Freudian slip on Superman's part, revealing why the Fortress is so important to him?

Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Pooping Obsession In Justice League #70

And as the rest of the league search for Doctor Fate, where could he be?

Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Pooping Obsession In Justice League #70

Everybody poops. Even super heroes. Even in the Halls Of Justice. Well, maybe it is appropriate for this issue.

Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Pooping Obsession In Justice League #70

After all, they are fighting the Royal Flush Gang…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) Yanick Paquette
Place your bets, folks! The Royal Flush Gang is BACK and ready to take down the Justice League! Find out their connection to Deathstroke and their growing plot to destroy Green Arrow and Batman. Meanwhile, a villain from the Dark Multiverse has returned and he's about to turn the Justice League Dark's world upside down! Could this be the end of their team AND Atlantis?
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE #68 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Siya Oum, Scott Godlewski (CA) David Marquez
THE TOUR! The Justice League has some new members. And those members get a tour of the Hall of Justice from the legends who helped build it while they learn about the people who have dedicated their entire lives to its higher calling. Merlin and his army of the aquatic dead have taken over Atlantis! Can Zatanna handle him and the horror she is hiding within?
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/28/2021

CHECKMATE #4 (OF 6) CVR A ALEX MALEEV
(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev
Leviathan has arrived. They have followers and agents all over the globe. What is the secret behind Leviathan's power? The all-new…Checkmate! A collection of the most dangerous spymasters must team up to take back the world. Who is the secret hero behind Checkmate?! Guest-starring Superman! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/28/2021

