Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Poop Obsession In Justice League #70

He's totally doing this on purpose. In Checkmate #4 by Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev we learned that Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, used to come to the Justice League Watchtower satellite orbital headquarters for one thing and one thing only.

To relieve his bowels while looking at the Earth below him. Quite a drop. But then I also read Justice League #68 also out the same day, to find that his girlfriend did not like to make the trip.

Possibly giving Oliver Queen a little needed peace and quiet, his own Fortress Of Solitude, because there was only one thing on his mind.

But that was just one week, right? It's not like this is a trend he was going to continue? Well, in today's Justice League #70 by Brian Bendis and Phil Hester, Superman has lost the key to his own "Fortress Of Solitude".

Bowels? Really Brian? Is that a Freudian slip on Superman's part, revealing why the Fortress is so important to him?

And as the rest of the league search for Doctor Fate, where could he be?

Everybody poops. Even super heroes. Even in the Halls Of Justice. Well, maybe it is appropriate for this issue.

After all, they are fighting the Royal Flush Gang…

