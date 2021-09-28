DC Comics Reveals Green Arrow's Biggest Secret, Today (Spoilers)

Today's Checkmate #4 by Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev has a major revelation for the DC Comics Universe. And no, we're not talking about Lois Lane's family history, we already talked about that one. Something far more important, earth-shattering, and more likely to live on far beyond anything else in this issue. The news that Oliver Queen, Green Arrow, used to come to the Justice League Watchtower satellite HQ for one thing and one thing only.

That Green Arrow comes to the Justice League Watchtower, orbiting the Earth, to defecate. Which does sounds like a good use of the billions of dollars Bruce Wayne will have paid to get it up there. Not since the Kevin Smith and Walt Flanagan retconning of a major moment in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One as Batman pissing himself, in Batman: The Widening Gyre, has the toiletry ablutions of a major DC Comics character been so exposed for all to read.

Just know that when the Green Arrow is on the JLA satellite HQ, looking down on us all, he has only one thing on his mind. Say, do you think this might get late-show headlines like DC Comics' Batman Damned did? Or will it need a really really slow news week? No such problems for Bleeding Cool in that regard, of course. This is headline stuff…

CHECKMATE #4 (OF 6) CVR A ALEX MALEEV

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

Leviathan has arrived. They have followers and agents all over the globe. What is the secret behind Leviathan's power? The all-new…Checkmate! A collection of the most dangerous spymasters must team up to take back the world. Who is the secret hero behind Checkmate?! Guest-starring Superman! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/28/2021