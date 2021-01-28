Brian K Vaughan Promised New Issues Of Saga Will Be Worth The Wait

Saga is a major work of sci-fi in the comic book medium by creators Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples, published by Image Comics. But we have been waiting quite some time for the next issue. And they did leave it on quite the cliffhanger.

It tells the story of star-crossed husband and wife, Alana and Marko, from long-warring extraterrestrial races, fleeing authorities from both sides of a galactic war as they struggle to care for their daughter, Hazel. Pitched as Star Wars Vs Lord of The Rings, it is intended to span 108 individual comic book issues, it published its halfway point in July 2018. With a major character death. And nothing since.

One of Image Comics' best-selling series, alongside The Walking Dead, Saga has won pretty much every award going, has been published to critical and commercial acclaim internationally, and people have been really quite tetchy regarding the publication of the series. In his address in Saga #54, he said that it was going on pause "for at least a year". It has now been two-and-a-hald with no sign on the solicitations going up to April 2021. So more like three years – so far.

So when Brian K Vaughan made an offer to his fans regarding the pages of an unpublished Alan Moore Gen-13 story he had bought on eBay to help Bob Wiacek's medical bills, he tried to cut them off at the pass. On Instagram, he wrote;

And just to head off the comments, yes, Fiona and I are still hard at work on Saga, and we remain hugely appreciative of the four of you left who haven't completely lost patience with our extended intermission. Hard to believe as it may seem, I promise these new issues will be worth the wait.

This is nothing, I loved through the Warrior-Eclipse Miracleman delay. And the Eclipse Miracleman delays. And the Eclipse-Miracleman delay we are all experiencing now…