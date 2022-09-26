British Comic Book Folk React To The Collapse Of Pound Sterling

After the UK Government's recent surprise budget from Liz Truss' new Conservative government that cut taxes and raised spending, the British currency, the pound sterling, fell of a cliff, falling to its lowest point against the dollar since before decimalisation. It has recovered a little since, in anticipation of the Bank Of England's impending announcement which is likely to whack interest rates up a bit to a) bolster the currency and b) bring down inflation. So after falling to a low of $1.03 to the dollar, it is now back up to $1.11. So how are British comic book folk reacting to it? Many of whom are paid in dollars… and yes, you are going to have to suffer one of my cartoons first.

And Americans coming to MCM London, Thought Bubble or The Lakes? Get ready to spend, spend, spend!

Tony Lee: I remember going to SDCC one year and the dollar was 1.83 to the pound. It was a great time to buy things. Now, we're around 1.10. Still, Sunny Uplands and all that, right? Andrew Knighton: As a British freelancer with mostly American clients, I go through this every time the pound sinks – an exciting moment as my dollar payments become more pounds, then the sinking recognition that it's worth less. Mike Collins: The slightest contrition or glimmer of understanding on the breakfast shows yesterday and we'd've had a soft bounce on the pound. But no. Matches in hand, he said there was no fire that he had started. The markets were having none of it. Martin Stiff: It's getting the point where sterling is so worthless we might as well burn £10 notes to keep warm during the winter. Alex Paknadel: Back to the barter system before the end of the week at this rate, lads. Dave Hendrick: How many widgets can this grommet get me? Alex Paknadel: A monthly Netflix subscription is now eighteen gerbils and a dry wank in the Spar car park. Duncan Jones: If I were in Northern Ireland right now, and I saw what is happening to the pound, and was able to throw a rock and see it land in a Eurozone that just got more expensive to import from, I'd be having thoughts… King Charles right now- "New currency. Who 'dis?" Rob Williams: UK people paid in dollars right now are in a good place, yeah. Jonathan Christopher Matthewson: I'm old enough to remember when it was $2 dollars to £1 pound John Freeman: Thank you to our new overlords. Si Spurrier: Can I propose we liberate the pleasing-feeling word "quidditch" from being a stupid sport in terfy fiction, and instead use it for the abyssal trough into which the sterling falls when it gets munted by Trussonomics? Roger Langridge: And the words "fiscal event" should be followed by "I'd leave it five minutes".

So how much are comic books going to cost now? While this might be just the best time for American publishers to poach away creators from the likes of 2000AD and Titan Comics…