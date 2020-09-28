British Comics Writer Confesses Hatred of Artist to Fesshole

Fesshole is a Twitter account that allows people to anonymously confess their secrets through a Google Form. A bot then posts the confession online and lets the public decide your fate. The account was set-up by bot creator Rob Manuel, also the man behind Clickbait Bot and Swear Clock. They often involve the most inappropriate stories of bodily functions that mean you want to rub your brain out with mind scourers. But today had a rather fun entry,

I'm a reasonably successful writer for a famous UK comic. Every time Editorial buys a script from me they give it to the same artist. Just passed the 100 page mark. They think we go well together but I think his art is f-cking rubbish and he's destroying my reputation. — Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) September 28, 2020

Is that me or does that rather smack of 2000AD? Other candidates might be Phoenix Comics Weekly or at a push, Viz Comic. Anyone care to find a candidate amongst the Future Shocks? And if the culprit is revealed will that destroy his reputation further – or possibly enhance it? Cue every single person in comic books forwarding it to me. But some aren't sure.

This is really delighting everyone in British comics, btw. It is either…

i) Fake.

ii) One of about six people in the industry, tops, and it's their way of passive-aggressively ensuring they get sacked.

iii) A VERY MACHIAVELLIAN ARTIST WHO IS TRYING TO GET THE WRITER SACKED! https://t.co/HI6i20em8H — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) September 28, 2020

Okay, while we are here, let's have a few other comic book-related Fesshole entries just because.

I passed English GCSE by copying Alan Moore's introduction to Batman: The Dark Knight returns and passing it off as my own essay on the current state of comics. — Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) May 24, 2020

I'm a straight 26 year old man, but I can't stop reading gay BL/yaoi comics. We spent Christmas with my fiancées's terrible family and the only way I got through the day was secretly reading on my phone. I'm not attracted to men, but the stories give me butterflies. — Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) February 16, 2020

I illegally downloaded an Alan Moore comic, not realising the real deal came with the 3D glasses needed to read large chunks of it – so I took red and green quality street wrappers and sellotaped them to my face instead — Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) August 31, 2020

These are all a bit tame though.

My first wank was over a picture of Minnie the Minx from the Beano. I'm in my 30s now but have to turn the telly off whenever Nicola Sturgeon comes on as she reminds me of the aforementioned comic book character and I don't want my wife to see my cartoon boner-mortis — Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) May 20, 2020

That's more like it.