Peter Tomasi & Brad Walker's Snipe & Slug from Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost

Today sees the release of Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's new creator-owned comic book Geiger, part of the new Mad Ghost line of comic books published by Geoff Johns through Image Comics. It's a post-apocalyptic Western of a ghost story. The legends of the old West repurposed for the new. And, given his current Hollywood trade press coverage, possibly an attempt to test the "there's no such thing as bad publicity" adage once and for all.

But in the back of the launch issue of the comic, it also has an ad for a brand new Mad Ghost series, and not one written or owned by Geoff Johns. Instead, it's from Brad Walker and Peter J Tomasi. A well-regarded team together on Detective Comics, they were split up by DC Comics ahead of Future State, replaced on the Detective Comics by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mara.

With the slogan "He's the gun. She's the bullet", we are promised a new series called Snipe & Slug by Tomasi and Walker, under Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost label and published from Image Comics later this year.

The title is reminiscent of Geoff Johns' Stars And STRIPE from DC Comics, that he recently been adapted as Stargirl for the CW. And appears to feature a sci-fi sniper marksman who fires a reduced-size person rather than a bullet. But I'm going off nothing more than this.

Last year, Brad Walker talked about the end of his Batman run with Tomasi, saying;

As for me, my contract with DC was up at the end of this newest arc, so I'm going to do something a little different, next. I love every single person left at DC (and all the ones that are no longer there), and I hope to always come back and make more comics with them. And much as one can feel like they have a family as a comics freelancer, they feel like my family. But coming off something as rewarding as Detective was to me, it seemed like the next, best move was probably a left turn. So, look out for more details about my next comics project soon!

With fellow creator Keith Champagne adding,

Great run! I know what you guys are doing next and I'll be buying three copies!

This must be it…

