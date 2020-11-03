Bryan Hitch Is Related To The Nolan Sisters, Everyone

Sometimes you just need a good distraction. Today seems like one of those times. In a Twitter thread in which comic book folk gave their weakest claims to fame, artist Bryan Hitch revealed that "I'm related to the Nolan sisters." He elaborated "Through marriage. My Uncle married one of their cousins. There were probably about a thousand cousins. If there were that many sisters, imagine the overall family lineage. We're all probably related to the Nolan sisters."

I'm not sure why anyone is surprised. Bryan Hitch has been telling people for some time on Twitter. In April 2019, he told Mark Millar, simply, "and I'm related to the Nolan Sisters…"

Which echoed a previous tweet to Millar from November in 2016, "believe it or not, my parents are of Welsh, Scottish and Irish backgrounds. I'm actually related to the Nolan Sisters."

In January 2014, he replied to a mention of the singing group, saying "It may interest you to know that I'm somewhat related to the Nolan Sisters through the vagaries of my uncle's marriage."

The Nolans Sisters are an Anglo-Irish girl group who formed in 1974, before changing their name to The Nolans in 1980. But no one ever called them that. Often referred to as Ireland's First Family of Music, they were the first Irish performers to achieve international success, preceding the likes of The Fureys and The Corrs.

Between 1979 and 1982, the group had seven international hits, including "I'm In the Mood for Dancing", "Gotta Pull Myself Together", "Who's Gonna Rock You", "Attention to Me" and "Chemistry". Selling over 30 million records, they remain one of the world's biggest selling girl groups. They were particularly successful in Japan, becoming the first European act to win the Tokyo Music Festival with "Sexy Music" in 1981, and won a Japanese Grammy (Tokubetsu Kikaku Shō) in 1992.

If anyone wants to create a comic book biography of their careers, you may have a comic book creator who would like to keep it in the family.