Bryce Gold Joins Dstlry as Their New Head of Something

Dstrly has announced a number of new hires, including Bryce Gold, formerly of Comixology and Kickstarter Head Of Comics for six months.

Dstrly has announced a number of new hires, including Bryce Gold, formerly of Comixology Originals and Kickstarter Comics Head for six months. Bryce Gold took over from Chip Mosher after he left Comixology to found Dstlry and Gold has now been hired by Dstlry. Gold's Kickstarter gig had been advertised for $120-$140K, so one might presume the new job tops that. Though they aren't actually saying what he has been hired for. They have also hired an early Comixology employee, James Jackson as VP of Engineering.

"When we announced DSTLRY last spring, we established aggressive goals for our publishing, merchandise, and digital operations and have been blown away by the reception at the releases so far," said Co-Founders David Steinberger & Chip Mosher in a joint statement. "To continue to meet and exceed those expectations, we've hired some of the most innovative and impressive minds in comics and tech to make those dreams a continual reality."

Rolando Garcia, Lead Frontend Engineer. Rolando Garcia brings years of experience building and maintaining digital comics, with previous experience at Marvel.com and the Marvel Unlimited team. Rolando has also served as a developer for Elysium Health, ScrollMotion, and Amplify.

Bryce Gold, Head of REDACTED. The former Head of Comics at Kickstarter, Bryce previously worked with DSTLRY co-founders David Steinberger and Chip Mosher as the Head of Content at comiXology. Gold is also founder of indie publisher Pyrite Press, and was an adjunct professor of comics production at New York's School of Visual Arts.

James Jackson, VP of Engineering. James Jackson is an entrepreneur and tech manager with deep experience in publishing, media and advertising. James has previously led development teams at Freestar and Hearst and was employee #13 at comiXology, where he worked alongside David Steinberger and Chip Mosher.

Bada Kim, Frontend Developer. Bada Kim brings extensive experience developing customer-facing and internal features in web and mobile platforms. He's held positions at Zendesk, CB Insights, and 1stDibs.

Sadé Paige, Social Media Lead. Sadé Paige oversees DSTLRY's social presence on all the major platforms, with an emphasis on video production. She previously developed social media strategy at Steve Madden and was a product development manager at Alex Apparel Group.

Joseph Skinner, Lead CMS Developer. Joe Skinner has built backend systems and services for Enthusiast Gaming, Progyny, and Digital Remedy, with deep experience in workflows and digital product management.

