Bryce Gold Quits Head Of Comics At Kickstarter After Only Six Months

Earlier this year, I reported that Bryce Gold had left as head of Comixology Originals at Comixology for Kickstarter’s New Head of Comics.

Article Summary Bryce Gold exits as Kickstarter's Head of Comics after just half a year.

Post-Kickstarter, Gold hints at continuing impact in the comic industry.

Gold's past included roles at Comixology and teaching at School of Visual Arts.

The search may be on for a new, long-term head for Kickstarter's comics category.

Okay, that really was quick. Earier this year, I reported that Bryce Gold had left as head of Comixology Originals at Comixology for Kickstarter's New Head of Comics, a position that was advertised earlier in the year, for $120-$140,000. But he only got half of that because six months later, he's off again.

Bryce Gold Xtweeted the news. "Big news – I've decided to take on another role and will be leaving my current position as Kickstarter's Head of Comics. Today is my last day! Shout-out to all of the creators who have brought the most interesting, beautiful, and radical comics to life on @kickstarter these last six months. I am so grateful to have been a part of your process <3 Although I am leaving Kickstarter, I will not be a stranger in the world of comics and look forward to sharing more soon."

Whatever it is, is probably paying more than $140,000. When Bryce Gold was announced at Kickstarter, they stated: "As Head of Comics, Bryce will manage and curate Kickstarter's Comics category, connect with and champion the work of promising creators in the comics community, and bring together a growing community of comics creators and supporters of comics and illustration."

Previously at Comixiology Originals, where he worked for eight years, Bryce Gold managed all editorial, creative, and development for Comixology Originals content line and connected comics talent and comics intellectual properties with adaptation opportunities at Amazon Studios, Audible, and Amazon Games. He said "As I step into this role, I'm focused on thinking outside of the box to find ways to support creator-owned projects, reshaping the dynamic between creatives and comics production, and bringing a new ethos to comics projects in all fits and fashions.". But only for six months, it seems. And he is already, on the side, publisher and editor of Pyrite Press, a comics and zine micropress; the co-founder of Zoetrope, a quarterly comics reading and animation showcase; and has taught Production of Comics at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Six months ago, Kickstarter's VP of Creator and Backer Success Kimm Alfonso said "To date, over 15,000 Comics projects have found success on Kickstarter, raising over $188 million in funds. We are earnest about helping comics creators bring their projects to life and we see plenty of untapped potential to really expand our presence in the category. Bryce has the right mix of industry expertise and hands-on experience supporting comics creators to shape the future of the comics and illustration communities on Kickstarter. I can't wait to see where he takes us." Not that far, it seems.

So… will the Head Of Comics Kickstarter job be offered again? Maybe to someone who might stick around? And where will Bryce Gold end up now?

