BRZRKR #12 Preview: All Good Things Must Come to an End

This week marks the release of the final issue of BRZRKR #12, the hit comic from Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney. This is the end of an era for fans of the series and I for one am sad to see it go. But before we get too emotional, let's take a look at what this final issue has in store. Preview BRZRKR #12 right here!

BRZRKR #12

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN230309

JAN230310 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR B KINDT (MR) – $6.99

JAN230311 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR C FOIL GARNEY (MR) – $8.99

JAN230312 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR D FOIL KINDT (MR) – $8.99

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

The epic conclusion to the groundbreaking original series is finally here! Caldwell's master plan is revealed, setting up one final showdown with B. and Diana. At the end of all things, the immortal warrior finds himself faced with a challenge that even he might not endure. And if he does succeed… what will remain of him when there are no more battles left to fight?

In Shops: 3/15/2023

SRP: $6.99

