Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 Preview

Preview the Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1, celebrating 25 years of Buffy for $9.99 this Wednesday. We'd complain about the price, but the comic has a title so long we didn't even have to come up with a snarky headline, which means we had to do less work to produce this preview (already a low bar). So instead, we'll just say: ten bucks?! What a bargain! Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220709 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR B FRISON – $9.99

JAN220710 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR C CORONA – $9.99

JAN220711 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR D ANDOLFO – $9.99

JAN220712 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR E BUFFY PHOTO – $9.99

JAN220713 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR F SCOOBY GANG PHOTO – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frany

* 25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers!

* Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what's happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios' acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

* Discover the start of an all new series about the Slayer from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Magic for Liars)!

* Plus, three brand new original stories about your fan favorites from the Buffyverse in this 64 page perfect bound deluxe special celebrating the pivotal anniversary of the Slayer!

In Shops: 3/30/2022

SRP: $9.99

