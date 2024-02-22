Burning Maid & Mission Appleseed in Scout Comics May 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, Burning Maid, David Antón Gomis Puste., Lesa Miller, luca panciroli, May 2024, Mission Appleseed, Robert Xavier Molinari, scout comics, Trent Miller
Burning Maid #1 by Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, Robert Xavier Molinari and Luca Panciroli launches in Scout Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, alongside Mission Appleseed #1 by Lesa Miller, Trent Miller and David Antón Gomis Puste.
BURNING MAID #1
WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI AND ROBERT XAVIER MOLINARI
ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI
COVER A | SASHA YOSSELANI
COVER B | LUCA PANCIROLI
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024
FOC DATE | 4/14/2024
HISTORICAL HORROR. May 30, 1431, Rouen, France. Nineteen-year-old Jehanne d'Arc was burned at the stake,
condemned by the local bishop for heresy. With her brutal death, it would seem that her story had ended. However,
years later her name was cleared. She was eventually declared a saint. But… what if she doesn't know this? What if
her soul is dark and scorched, consumed with rage because of what she endured? What if all she craves now is…
revenge? A Sheperd Story!
CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | SAM ROMESBURG, BEN ROBERTS
ARTIST | GIOELE FILIPPO
COVER | GIOELE FILIPPO
FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $29.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/8/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded)
of the hit Scout series, CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE! Earth has been reset. Now known as Terra, the populace lives in
blissful ignorance of the centuries of unrest that plagued mankind. Now the Terrans receive all they need from the
mysterious, but unquestioned, "Providers." Life is free of hardship, pain, and suffering on Terra, but something is
brewing and young Terran Daniel is determined to find the truth. Allocations may apply.
MISSION APPLESEED #1
WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER
ARTIST | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE
COVER A | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE
COVER B | HUGO PETRUS
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
If you like STAR TREK and enjoy SILO, then you will love MISSION APPLESEED. This is the story of humanity's
post-apocalyptic Hail Mary mission to seed the universe – which turns out to be a centuries-long hoax designed to
perpetuate humanity on a poisoned Earth, systematically ejecting some of its occupants to test Earth's habitability.
Our heroes must break into the source of the experiment to replicate a cure and free themselves from the grip of an
omnipotent AI.
MISFITZ CLUBHOUSE TP ALL THE SHENANIGANS SO FAR
WRITER | MATT KNOWLES, STEPH CANNON
ARTIST | RAHIL MOHSIN
COVER ARTIST| RAHIL MOHSIN
FULL COLOR | 80 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024
FOC DATE | 4/14/2024
Misfitz Clubhouse is a wild and wacky adventure series for the young and young at heart, with each Saturday morning
cartoon inspired short story following the light-hearted shenanigans of four neighborhood friends: Meeky Ferry
Slothie and Stig. Aliens and pirates may only be as far away as a laundry basket, the old pinball machine in the garage,
or as Kings and Queen of fable… But don't think this is all make-believe. The kids' imaginations are so grand that they
might just be affecting the reality around them! So if you see that dirty sock on your floor moving, be careful! Bruce
McTootherson might be hiding in there! Not sure where your vegetables went? The Aspariguys might have freed those
captives! Pure fun and good-spirited hijinks abound!
ROGUES #3
WRITER | EL TORRES
ARTIST | PABLO M. COLLAR
COVER A | PABLO M. COLLAR
COVER B | PABLO M. COLLAR
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
The Rogues face their most eldritch challenge yet! Bram and Weasel forge an unholy alliance with the Mouth of Elders
—also called Moe—in a daring quest to retrieve the Necronomicon from the Crypt of the Gods. As Lovecraftian horrors
invade Gerada, an ominous omen unfolds and the sky weeps… with a rain of frogs!
ROMAN RITUAL #2
MR
WRITER | EL TORRES
ARTIST | JAIME MARTÍNEZ
COVER A | JAIME MARTÍNEZ
COVER B | JAIME MARTÍNEZ
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024
FOC DATE | 4/21/2024
Exorcist John Brennan, cast aside, plumbs the depths of the Vatican Secret Archives, investigating the origins of the
most horrific possession ever recorded—that of the Pope himself. Meanwhile, not even the most revered exorcists
can escape the malevolent fate that awaits those who dare challenge this unholy affliction. Prepare for a descent into
supernatural terror and spiritual despair!
SOLAR FLARE SEASON 3
SARASOTA CLASSIC
COMIC TAG INDIVIDUAL
WRITER | JAMES HAICK III
ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC
COVER | CHRIS HAMER
FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $6.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SOLAR FLARE
SEASON 3: SARASOTA graphic novel! Collects all 6 issues! Fans of WALKING DEAD and Y: THE LAST MAN will
love this epic sci-fi survival story! A few weeks have gone by since the largest x-class solar flare hit Earth wiping out
all electricity and most modern technology. Jake and his friends have arrived at Ringling College in Sarasota, FL in
search for a former colleague of Dr. Wilman, whose knowledge will be pivotal in helping reestablish the country's
infrastructure. Will they be able to locate his colleague without running into any New Americans?
SOLAR FLARE SEASON 2
PORT CHARLOTTE CLASSIC
COMIC TAG INDIVIDUAL
WRITER | JAMES HAICK III
ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC
COVER | BRANKO JOVANOVIC
FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $6.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SOLAR FLARE
SEASON 2: PORT CHARLOTTE graphic novel! Collects all 6 issues! Fans of WALKING DEAD and Y: THE LAST MAN
will love this epic sci-fi survival story! With no electricity and society unraveling quickly, Jake and his friends begin
their long trip up the state of Florida. After their run in with militia group known as the New Americans their trip is not
just about reuniting Jake with his daughter anymore. The stakes have risen and making it safely to the secret
compound in Tennessee has become priority number one. As they head north they stop in the city of Port Charlotte
where they encounter both friends and foes.
BANSHEES COMPLETE SET MR
WRITER | DAVE DWONCH, JESSICA BALBONI
ARTIST | RICCARDO FACINNI
COVER ARTIST | TIM DANIEL
FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $29.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the
hit Scout series, BANSHEES! Emily is entering her first year of college and looking to reinvent herself after the loss of
her best friend. But when she discovers the terrible history of her dormitory, she channels her guilt into a new
obsession: discovering the truth about The Lion, a serial killer that stalked her college campus for nearly a decade.
But old ghosts can lay dormant for only so long… Allocations may apply.
BLACK DEMON TALES: DESCENT #2 MR
WRITER | HÉCTOR RODRÍGUEZ III
ARTIST | VICENZO SANSONE
COVER | HUGO PETRUS
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024
FOC DATE | 4/14/2024
When the Black Demon attacks a cruise ship in 2006, Dr. Bella González teams up with the corporation Nixon-Ivo to
take out the massive megalodon once and for all. To do so, she has to pilot a thirty-foot tall mecha in an
unprecedented offensive move. But when the divine avenger causes her to hallucinate and lose the battle, Bella must
turn to the mystic harbinger Mateo and his acolyte Rey for a spiritual boost to her technological prowess. Will she
prevail against the sentinel of the seas, or will she fail once again?
CISSY VOL 2 #3
WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER
ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES
COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES
FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
Chronicles of Narnia meets Ted! The Dark Lands have devolved and produced a bevy of new horrors. One of these
horrors has its eyes on Gabriel—a memory vampire called The Newspaper Man who wants to feed! To stop him from
killing Gabriel, our heroes—Cissy, Brambles, and Twizzle—will have to work together against the evils that wait for
them on the island of Banyans.
DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN TP
MR
WRITER | DAVID HAZAN
ARTIST | ALEX MOORE
COVER | ALEX MOORE
FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $24.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024
FOC DATE | 4/14/2024
Volume 1: Out of the Closet and Into the Fire! Death Drop, a hitman turned drag queen, enters a race against time to
find her missing drag sister as a mysterious rash of killings and disappearances spreads across the city. With the
specter of her former mentor haunting her every step, Death Drop must decide how far she is willing to be pulled back
into a life of violence in order to protect her community in this supernatural queer noir.
GREYLOCK #5
WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY
ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN
COVER ARTIST| ATAGUN ILHAN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
What better way to spend a Thursday evening than raiding your enemies house with their husband as a hostage.
Greylock, the Darkroots and Mindwitch are prepared to take the fight to Chaal Highflower and her garrison of
Battlemages. Mysteries will be revealed, vengeance will be sated, and someone is gonna die. Don't miss this
penultimate issue as it is sure to leave you reading on the edge of your seat!
JUNIOR COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP
WRITER | ALEX KMETO, SEAN CALLAHAN
ARTIST | ALEX KMETO
COVER | ALEX KMETO
FULL COLOR | 142 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/8/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a
collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! When Castor, homeworld to the
siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are
created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they
ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what
she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?
MITCH #5
WRITER | MAXIM SIMIC
ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC
COVER ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC
FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024
FOC DATE | 4/14/2024
Another oversized issue! Fans of HOWARD THE DUCK and HELLBOY will love this series! Mitch as the
anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s. Mitch faces uninvited
extraterrestial guests—but are they really uninvited? Check out the final issue where all the loose ends get tied up,
and Mitch finally uncovers his true origins, as promised by his spirit guide!
ORSON WELLES WARRIOR OF THE WORLDS TP
WRITER | MILTON LAWSON
ARTIST | ERIK WHALEN
COVER ARTIST | ERIK WHALEN
FULL COLOR | 248 PAGES | $34.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024
FOC DATE | 4/14/2024
What if Orson Welles's infamous War of the Worlds radio broadcast wasn't a prank? What if he was broadcasting a
real invasion? Orson joins a secret agency protecting Earth from aliens. Buckle up for an epic saga spanning Welles's
career as a filmmaker by day, alien-hunter by night.
SENGI AND TEMBO COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP
NONSTOP
WRITER | GUISEPPE FALCO
ARTIST | GUISEPPE FALCO
COVER ARTIST | GUISEPPE FALCO
FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024
FOC DATE | 4/21/2024
A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible
first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! The African savannah, a windswept expanse of
tall grass, a few all-too-rare trees, overwhelming heat… and more than a few hungry predators. Sengi, the little mouse,
finds himself alone after the death of his mother and must learn to survive. Tembo, the old elephant, feels that his life
is coming to an end. So he decides to leave his herd to try to reach the "Land without beginning," a mythical place
accessible by a secret passage to the west. These two disparate lives, that of the pragmatic mouse and the
even-tempered elephant, will collide and join paths.
SOLAR FLARE SEASON 1
FORT MYERS CLASSIC
COMIC TAG INDIVIDUAL
WRITER | JAMES HAICK III
ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC
COVER | BRANKO JOVANOVIC
FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $6.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SOLAR FLARE
SEASON 1: FORT MYERS graphic novel! Collects all 6 issues! Fans of WALKING DEAD and Y: THE LAST MAN will
love this epic sci-fi survival story! Where were you when the world went dark? Solar Flare is the story of Jake Clifford
and his friends traveling through a world where electronics no longer work after Earth is hit directly by a solar flare.
Jake and his friends are trying to survive in this new post apocalyptic world while searching for his lost daughter.
They find out almost immediately that they have a chance to help restart the world.
THANKS ROMINA TP
WRITER | GIULIE SPEZIANI
ARTIST | S.E. CASE
COVER ARTIST | S.E. CASE
FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024
FOC DATE | 4/21/2024
Meet Romina, Florida-born and Hollywood-bound. Daughter of a successful and hardworking immigrant, breaking free
of her successful sister's shadow and her father's expectations, she is trying to build her career in Los Angeles.
Romina's hilarious journey to success is paved with crazy coworkers, family opinions, and a monologue inspired by
her overactive imagination. Can she make it on her own… and pay off her student loans?
STABBITY EVER AFTER SCOUT LEGACY EDITION #1
WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA
ARTIST | RYAN KINCAID
COVER A | RYAN KINCAID
COVER B | RYAN KINCAID
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
COVER ACOVER A COVER BCOVER B
Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! This alternate reality
version of Stabbity Bunny takes place nowhere near the world of the regular series. This is for those who crave
unbridled mayhem and long to see the ultimate bunny fury unleashed! Stabbity takes on the fairyland inhabitants who
stand in his way as he fights to rescue Grace from an evil sorcerer. No profanity. No sexual situations. It's a mixture of
humor and extreme cartoony violence for the fans that need more Stabbity goodness in their lives. Brought to life by
the talents of Richard Rivera and Ryan Kincaid. Be sure to get in on the ground floor of this epic offering!
THIRTEEN ORIGINS THE SHAPER #1
WRITER | ANGELO BOWLES
ARTIST | ANGELO BOWLES
COVER ARTIST | ANGELO BOWLES
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/8/2024
FOC DATE | 4/7/2024
CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of
Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Cal Casas has
a lot of problems—they're unhoused, for one, and they can't get a specific jerk at work to gender them correctly, for
two—but they've got things under control, for the most part. They don't need anything more than a tent and their temp
construction jobs, drifting from place to place because they know they're not smart enough for much else. One thing
they definitely don't need is to get chispa abilities to form structures out of inorganic matter on their 18th birthday. Or,
maybe Cal does need
VEIL #3
MR
WRITER | EL TORRES
ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA
COVER A | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA
COVER B | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024
FOC DATE | 4/21/2024
COVER ACOVER A
COVER BCOVER B
Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman
Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their
horror masterpiece! In this issue, Chris Luna is trapped in the madness engulfing Greenville. As the city spirals into
chaos, the delicate veil between worlds tears, and Chris becomes a helpless witness to the unfolding horror. As souls
in agony call out for aid, Chris, trapped and powerless, grapples with her inability to assist them.
WEST MOON CHRONICLE
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | FRANK JUN KIM
ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO
COVER ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO
FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $34.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024
FOC DATE | 4/21/2024
This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all three issues (bagged and boarded) of
the hit Scout series, THE WEST MOON CHRONICLE! A hint of SUPERNATURAL mixed Korean mythology! The elusive
creatures of mud and blood known as the dokkaebi live just off of Route 4 in east Texas, in the ancient pine forest
known as the Tanglechase. Joon-Ho, a Korean immigrant with a shadowy past, and his estranged grandson Jae-Sun
are the only people in the nearby town of Vane who know the true nature of the dokkaebi. Together, they must figure
out what's causing the creatures to turn hostile. Perhaps it has something to do with the interdimensional portal at
the heart of the Tanglechase, for it is from here that the past comes knocking, demanding a reckoning from both men.
Allocations may apply.