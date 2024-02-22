Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, Burning Maid, David Antón Gomis Puste., Lesa Miller, luca panciroli, May 2024, Mission Appleseed, Robert Xavier Molinari, scout comics, Trent Miller

Burning Maid & Mission Appleseed in Scout Comics May 2024 Solicits

Burning Maid #1 by Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, Robert Xavier Molinari and Luca Panciroli launches in Scout Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, alongside Mission Appleseed #1 by Lesa Miller, Trent Miller and David Antón Gomis Puste.

BURNING MAID #1

WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI AND ROBERT XAVIER MOLINARI

ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI

COVER A | SASHA YOSSELANI

COVER B | LUCA PANCIROLI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024

FOC DATE | 4/14/2024

HISTORICAL HORROR. May 30, 1431, Rouen, France. Nineteen-year-old Jehanne d'Arc was burned at the stake,

condemned by the local bishop for heresy. With her brutal death, it would seem that her story had ended. However,

years later her name was cleared. She was eventually declared a saint. But… what if she doesn't know this? What if

her soul is dark and scorched, consumed with rage because of what she endured? What if all she craves now is…

revenge? A Sheperd Story!

CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | SAM ROMESBURG, BEN ROBERTS

ARTIST | GIOELE FILIPPO

COVER | GIOELE FILIPPO

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $29.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/8/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded)

of the hit Scout series, CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE! Earth has been reset. Now known as Terra, the populace lives in

blissful ignorance of the centuries of unrest that plagued mankind. Now the Terrans receive all they need from the

mysterious, but unquestioned, "Providers." Life is free of hardship, pain, and suffering on Terra, but something is

brewing and young Terran Daniel is determined to find the truth. Allocations may apply.

MISSION APPLESEED #1

WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER

ARTIST | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE

COVER A | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE

COVER B | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

If you like STAR TREK and enjoy SILO, then you will love MISSION APPLESEED. This is the story of humanity's

post-apocalyptic Hail Mary mission to seed the universe – which turns out to be a centuries-long hoax designed to

perpetuate humanity on a poisoned Earth, systematically ejecting some of its occupants to test Earth's habitability.

Our heroes must break into the source of the experiment to replicate a cure and free themselves from the grip of an

omnipotent AI.

MISFITZ CLUBHOUSE TP ALL THE SHENANIGANS SO FAR

WRITER | MATT KNOWLES, STEPH CANNON

ARTIST | RAHIL MOHSIN

COVER ARTIST| RAHIL MOHSIN

FULL COLOR | 80 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024

FOC DATE | 4/14/2024

Misfitz Clubhouse is a wild and wacky adventure series for the young and young at heart, with each Saturday morning

cartoon inspired short story following the light-hearted shenanigans of four neighborhood friends: Meeky Ferry

Slothie and Stig. Aliens and pirates may only be as far away as a laundry basket, the old pinball machine in the garage,

or as Kings and Queen of fable… But don't think this is all make-believe. The kids' imaginations are so grand that they

might just be affecting the reality around them! So if you see that dirty sock on your floor moving, be careful! Bruce

McTootherson might be hiding in there! Not sure where your vegetables went? The Aspariguys might have freed those

captives! Pure fun and good-spirited hijinks abound!

ROGUES #3

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER A | PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER B | PABLO M. COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

The Rogues face their most eldritch challenge yet! Bram and Weasel forge an unholy alliance with the Mouth of Elders

—also called Moe—in a daring quest to retrieve the Necronomicon from the Crypt of the Gods. As Lovecraftian horrors

invade Gerada, an ominous omen unfolds and the sky weeps… with a rain of frogs!

ROMAN RITUAL #2

MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

COVER A | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

COVER B | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024

FOC DATE | 4/21/2024

Exorcist John Brennan, cast aside, plumbs the depths of the Vatican Secret Archives, investigating the origins of the

most horrific possession ever recorded—that of the Pope himself. Meanwhile, not even the most revered exorcists

can escape the malevolent fate that awaits those who dare challenge this unholy affliction. Prepare for a descent into

supernatural terror and spiritual despair!

SOLAR FLARE SEASON 3

SARASOTA CLASSIC

COMIC TAG INDIVIDUAL

WRITER | JAMES HAICK III

ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

COVER | CHRIS HAMER

FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SOLAR FLARE

SEASON 3: SARASOTA graphic novel! Collects all 6 issues! Fans of WALKING DEAD and Y: THE LAST MAN will

love this epic sci-fi survival story! A few weeks have gone by since the largest x-class solar flare hit Earth wiping out

all electricity and most modern technology. Jake and his friends have arrived at Ringling College in Sarasota, FL in

search for a former colleague of Dr. Wilman, whose knowledge will be pivotal in helping reestablish the country's

infrastructure. Will they be able to locate his colleague without running into any New Americans?

SOLAR FLARE SEASON 2

PORT CHARLOTTE CLASSIC

COMIC TAG INDIVIDUAL

WRITER | JAMES HAICK III

ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

COVER | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SOLAR FLARE

SEASON 2: PORT CHARLOTTE graphic novel! Collects all 6 issues! Fans of WALKING DEAD and Y: THE LAST MAN

will love this epic sci-fi survival story! With no electricity and society unraveling quickly, Jake and his friends begin

their long trip up the state of Florida. After their run in with militia group known as the New Americans their trip is not

just about reuniting Jake with his daughter anymore. The stakes have risen and making it safely to the secret

compound in Tennessee has become priority number one. As they head north they stop in the city of Port Charlotte

where they encounter both friends and foes.

BANSHEES COMPLETE SET MR

WRITER | DAVE DWONCH, JESSICA BALBONI

ARTIST | RICCARDO FACINNI

COVER ARTIST | TIM DANIEL

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $29.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the

hit Scout series, BANSHEES! Emily is entering her first year of college and looking to reinvent herself after the loss of

her best friend. But when she discovers the terrible history of her dormitory, she channels her guilt into a new

obsession: discovering the truth about The Lion, a serial killer that stalked her college campus for nearly a decade.

But old ghosts can lay dormant for only so long… Allocations may apply.

BLACK DEMON TALES: DESCENT #2 MR

WRITER | HÉCTOR RODRÍGUEZ III

ARTIST | VICENZO SANSONE

COVER | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024

FOC DATE | 4/14/2024

When the Black Demon attacks a cruise ship in 2006, Dr. Bella González teams up with the corporation Nixon-Ivo to

take out the massive megalodon once and for all. To do so, she has to pilot a thirty-foot tall mecha in an

unprecedented offensive move. But when the divine avenger causes her to hallucinate and lose the battle, Bella must

turn to the mystic harbinger Mateo and his acolyte Rey for a spiritual boost to her technological prowess. Will she

prevail against the sentinel of the seas, or will she fail once again?

CISSY VOL 2 #3

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

Chronicles of Narnia meets Ted! The Dark Lands have devolved and produced a bevy of new horrors. One of these

horrors has its eyes on Gabriel—a memory vampire called The Newspaper Man who wants to feed! To stop him from

killing Gabriel, our heroes—Cissy, Brambles, and Twizzle—will have to work together against the evils that wait for

them on the island of Banyans.

DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN TP

MR

WRITER | DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST | ALEX MOORE

COVER | ALEX MOORE

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024

FOC DATE | 4/14/2024

Volume 1: Out of the Closet and Into the Fire! Death Drop, a hitman turned drag queen, enters a race against time to

find her missing drag sister as a mysterious rash of killings and disappearances spreads across the city. With the

specter of her former mentor haunting her every step, Death Drop must decide how far she is willing to be pulled back

into a life of violence in order to protect her community in this supernatural queer noir.

GREYLOCK #5

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER ARTIST| ATAGUN ILHAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

What better way to spend a Thursday evening than raiding your enemies house with their husband as a hostage.

Greylock, the Darkroots and Mindwitch are prepared to take the fight to Chaal Highflower and her garrison of

Battlemages. Mysteries will be revealed, vengeance will be sated, and someone is gonna die. Don't miss this

penultimate issue as it is sure to leave you reading on the edge of your seat!

JUNIOR COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

WRITER | ALEX KMETO, SEAN CALLAHAN

ARTIST | ALEX KMETO

COVER | ALEX KMETO

FULL COLOR | 142 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/8/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a

collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! When Castor, homeworld to the

siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are

created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they

ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what

she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?

MITCH #5

WRITER | MAXIM SIMIC

ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC

COVER ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC

FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024

FOC DATE | 4/14/2024

Another oversized issue! Fans of HOWARD THE DUCK and HELLBOY will love this series! Mitch as the

anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s. Mitch faces uninvited

extraterrestial guests—but are they really uninvited? Check out the final issue where all the loose ends get tied up,

and Mitch finally uncovers his true origins, as promised by his spirit guide!

ORSON WELLES WARRIOR OF THE WORLDS TP

WRITER | MILTON LAWSON

ARTIST | ERIK WHALEN

COVER ARTIST | ERIK WHALEN

FULL COLOR | 248 PAGES | $34.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024

FOC DATE | 4/14/2024

What if Orson Welles's infamous War of the Worlds radio broadcast wasn't a prank? What if he was broadcasting a

real invasion? Orson joins a secret agency protecting Earth from aliens. Buckle up for an epic saga spanning Welles's

career as a filmmaker by day, alien-hunter by night.

SENGI AND TEMBO COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

NONSTOP

WRITER | GUISEPPE FALCO

ARTIST | GUISEPPE FALCO

COVER ARTIST | GUISEPPE FALCO

FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024

FOC DATE | 4/21/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible

first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! The African savannah, a windswept expanse of

tall grass, a few all-too-rare trees, overwhelming heat… and more than a few hungry predators. Sengi, the little mouse,

finds himself alone after the death of his mother and must learn to survive. Tembo, the old elephant, feels that his life

is coming to an end. So he decides to leave his herd to try to reach the "Land without beginning," a mythical place

accessible by a secret passage to the west. These two disparate lives, that of the pragmatic mouse and the

even-tempered elephant, will collide and join paths.

SOLAR FLARE SEASON 1

FORT MYERS CLASSIC

COMIC TAG INDIVIDUAL

WRITER | JAMES HAICK III

ARTIST | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

COVER | BRANKO JOVANOVIC

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete SOLAR FLARE

SEASON 1: FORT MYERS graphic novel! Collects all 6 issues! Fans of WALKING DEAD and Y: THE LAST MAN will

love this epic sci-fi survival story! Where were you when the world went dark? Solar Flare is the story of Jake Clifford

and his friends traveling through a world where electronics no longer work after Earth is hit directly by a solar flare.

Jake and his friends are trying to survive in this new post apocalyptic world while searching for his lost daughter.

They find out almost immediately that they have a chance to help restart the world.

THANKS ROMINA TP

WRITER | GIULIE SPEZIANI

ARTIST | S.E. CASE

COVER ARTIST | S.E. CASE

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024

FOC DATE | 4/21/2024

Meet Romina, Florida-born and Hollywood-bound. Daughter of a successful and hardworking immigrant, breaking free

of her successful sister's shadow and her father's expectations, she is trying to build her career in Los Angeles.

Romina's hilarious journey to success is paved with crazy coworkers, family opinions, and a monologue inspired by

her overactive imagination. Can she make it on her own… and pay off her student loans?

STABBITY EVER AFTER SCOUT LEGACY EDITION #1

WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA

ARTIST | RYAN KINCAID

COVER A | RYAN KINCAID

COVER B | RYAN KINCAID

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/1/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! This alternate reality

version of Stabbity Bunny takes place nowhere near the world of the regular series. This is for those who crave

unbridled mayhem and long to see the ultimate bunny fury unleashed! Stabbity takes on the fairyland inhabitants who

stand in his way as he fights to rescue Grace from an evil sorcerer. No profanity. No sexual situations. It's a mixture of

humor and extreme cartoony violence for the fans that need more Stabbity goodness in their lives. Brought to life by

the talents of Richard Rivera and Ryan Kincaid. Be sure to get in on the ground floor of this epic offering!



THIRTEEN ORIGINS THE SHAPER #1

WRITER | ANGELO BOWLES

ARTIST | ANGELO BOWLES

COVER ARTIST | ANGELO BOWLES

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/8/2024

FOC DATE | 4/7/2024

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of

Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Cal Casas has

a lot of problems—they're unhoused, for one, and they can't get a specific jerk at work to gender them correctly, for

two—but they've got things under control, for the most part. They don't need anything more than a tent and their temp

construction jobs, drifting from place to place because they know they're not smart enough for much else. One thing

they definitely don't need is to get chispa abilities to form structures out of inorganic matter on their 18th birthday. Or,

maybe Cal does need

VEIL #3

MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER A | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER B | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/29/2024

FOC DATE | 4/21/2024

Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman

Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their

horror masterpiece! In this issue, Chris Luna is trapped in the madness engulfing Greenville. As the city spirals into

chaos, the delicate veil between worlds tears, and Chris becomes a helpless witness to the unfolding horror. As souls

in agony call out for aid, Chris, trapped and powerless, grapples with her inability to assist them.

WEST MOON CHRONICLE

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | FRANK JUN KIM

ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

COVER ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $34.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/22/2024

FOC DATE | 4/21/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all three issues (bagged and boarded) of

the hit Scout series, THE WEST MOON CHRONICLE! A hint of SUPERNATURAL mixed Korean mythology! The elusive

creatures of mud and blood known as the dokkaebi live just off of Route 4 in east Texas, in the ancient pine forest

known as the Tanglechase. Joon-Ho, a Korean immigrant with a shadowy past, and his estranged grandson Jae-Sun

are the only people in the nearby town of Vane who know the true nature of the dokkaebi. Together, they must figure

out what's causing the creatures to turn hostile. Perhaps it has something to do with the interdimensional portal at

the heart of the Tanglechase, for it is from here that the past comes knocking, demanding a reckoning from both men.

Allocations may apply.

