C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa on Cover Of First Digital Diamond Previews

C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa and Black Runner: Black Lotus–Las Vegas on the "covers" of the first digital-only Diamond Previews

Article Summary C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa headlines Oni Press’s digital cover in the first digital-only Diamond Previews.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus–Las Vegas #1 features as the digital "back cover", deepening links to the anime.

Some publishers, like Oni Press and Zenescope, appear in the catalogue despite leaving Diamond Comics.

Gems of the Month include titles from Dynamite, Titan, Ablaze, and Zenescope amid shifting distribution.

The first Diamond Digital-Only Previews for September 2025 is a slightly odd affair, including publishers who have pulled out entirely from Diamond Comic Distributors between the deadline date for the Previews catalogue and its publication today. But they have still been kept in the catalogue, even though retailers will be unable to order them through it.

And that includes Oni Press, who have the digital "front cover" with C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, as Ryan Brown's 1990s animated series West West C.O.W.-Boys of Moon Mesa returns to comics after over thirty years in a new series from writer Matt Hotson and artist Juan Gedeon.

The "back cover" is for Black Runner: Black Lotus–Las Vegas #1, as the story of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime continues in Nancy A. Collins and Jesus Hervas's series, which deepens the links between the anime and Blade Runner 2049

While the Surreal Entertainment's Previews-exclusive Back to the Future Lunch Box, featuring images from the film and a plutonium beverage container, is on the "cover" of the digital Consumer Order Form here.

Gems of the Month: July's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

Dynamite Entertainment's The Blue Falcon & Dynomutt #1, The Wizard of Oz: The Official Film Adaptation TP, and Vampirella #7

Titan Comics' Blade Runner: Black Lotus–Las Vegas #1 and Conan the Barbarian: Scourge of the Serpent #1

Deluxe Publishers: Among the featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

Ablaze Publishing's The Book of Nosferatu #1 and Traveling to Mars HC

Zenescope Entertainment's Grimm Fairy Tales #100 and Myst: The Forgotten Hour One-Shot

Though remember, Zenescope has pulled out entirely from Diamond without a replacement distributor to go to, asking retailers to just order from them directly.

The catalogue states that "This month PREVIEWS takes a look at the return of Hanna-Barbera's super-heroic duo in The Blue Falcon and Dynomutt as writer Jimmy Palmiotti and artist Pasquale Qualano delve into their untold origin. Plus, the untold story that precedes the classic horror film Nosferatu is explored in Michael Moreci and Todor Hristov's The Book of Nosferatu from Ablaze Publishing; Hermes Press reveals an untold story of vampire Barnabas Collins in their original graphic novel, Curse of Dark Shadows; cult horror film Ghoulies returns with an all-new tale in American Mythology's The Ghoulies; fan-favorite animated series Teen Titans Go! joins Cryptozoic's DC Deck-Building Game with the DC Deck-Building Games: Teen Titans Go! Card Game; and much more"

But remember, Hermes Press has said that Diamond doesn't even want to distribute them anymore. As I said, it's all a little weird right now.

