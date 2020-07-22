Will Cable Be Rom The Space Knight Sooner Than We Thought?

Back in Cable #1 (so long ago now) we discovered how the Teen Cable came by his very own X of Swords, plucking it from an alien behemoth, only to get a little big of mnemonic feedback.

We learn who had it before it ended up embedded in the creature he pulled it out of. And it was a very familiar type of swordsman.

This sword is the Light Of Galador, owned by the first of the Spaceknights of Galador. They may not be able to say his name anymore… but that's Rom, Space Warrior. Now owned by Hasbro and licensed to IDW, but Marvel still owns all the aspects that they brought to the party, back when they were creating the toy and the comic book backstory together.

And the remaining knights are awakened and on their way… using some kind of invisible propulsion system – or pulled along by strings.

A fleet of space knights heading to Earth? Will they hit the Kree/Skrull Armada, Knull's army or whatever it is Aaron Stark has been looking out for? We may get an answer in Cable #3 in August, Which was solicited thus:

CABLE #3
MARVEL COMICS
MAR200911
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto
REUNITED FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME!
Deadpool considers Cable one of his oldest and best friends. Cable hasn't met Deadpool, yet. He's in for a treat.
Rated T+In Shops: Aug 19, 2020 SRP: $3.99

But it seems that reuniting with Deadpool for the first time may not be top of his agenda. Marvel PR has sent out the following…

Could we be getting to Rom The Space Knight sooner than we thought?

THE SONG OF THE LIGHT OF GALADOR

Follow the path to X OF SWORDS in CABLE #3

CABLE #3

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by PHIL NOTO

Lettered by VC's JOE SABINO

On Sale AUGUST 2020

